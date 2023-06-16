Berlusconi and Forza Italia, it is no coincidence that it is not Carlo Calenda who is speaking but a former exponent of the blue party





“It is too early to predict scenarios. Wednesday’s funeral demonstrated the irreplaceability of Berlusconi and the centre-right will inevitably have to deal with this great void. In the immediate future, there will be no “particular problems for the government majority. In the medium term, it is probable that the political framework, after some fibrillation, will settle down with new balances”. The words of the senator and spokesperson for Action Mariastella Gelmini to the Qnfor many years one of the top leaders of Forza Italia alongside Silvio Berlusconi (she was also a minister) effectively opens the after-Berlusconi period.

Sources at the highest levels of the shaky Third Pole categorically exclude that Action/Italia Viva can enter the government majority, but there is certainly a willingness to collaborate with the centre-right on certain issues, in particular the justice reform and institutional reforms with the premiership road. But what lies behind the words of Gelmini, qualified sources explain, is in fact a sort of open door to any blue defectors who, with the death of Berlusconi, should decide to leave the party. And it is no coincidence that he is not talking Charles Calenda but just a former exponent of the blue party. Action, this is the political message, is ready to welcome anyone, deputy or senator, who feels uncomfortable in Forza Italia orphaned by its historic leader and in the majority now dominated by Giorgia Meloni.

