Six Venezuelan politicians are taking refuge in the Argentine embassy in Caracas, accused of various crimes, including conspiracyThe site is under surveillance by Brazilian diplomatic authorities, but the government of Nicolás Maduro has revoked the permits, prompting the opposition to accuse the regime of siege.

According to the criteria of

Maria Corina Machado, leader of the opposition, expressed her concern about what could happen to the people who are refugees. In a message on his X network account, he assured that the political asylum provided by Argentina “has been given in strict adherence to international law, to guarantee his protection and the guarantee of his human rights.”

“These are six honourable people who, like millions of Venezuelans, have served the cause of democracy and freedom in a brave and impeccable manner,” he added.

Argentine Embassy in Caracas, where Maduro’s opponents are accused of conspiracy and other crimes. Photo:AFP Share

Machado insisted that, based on the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Relations and Consular Relations, “the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic missions is sacred.”

In that sense, He called for international cooperation to immediately protect asylum seekers.

“We alert the world about the consequences that violations of these rules could have for our country and the entire region.“We also ask democratic nations to support us and provide the necessary support and protection for all those activists who are suffering harassment and persecution in these hours,” he said.

URGENT To Venezuelans and the world, The decision of the Argentine government to grant diplomatic asylum to the six members of our team at its official residence in Caracas on March 20, 2024, as well as that of the Brazilian government to safeguard Argentine interests… — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) September 7, 2024

What’s going on at the Argentine embassy in Caracas?

Pedro Urruchurtu, Magalli Meda, Omar González, Claudia Macero, Humberto Villalobos and Fernando Martínez Mottola are the opponents who are in the Argentine embassy after being granted asylumThe Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office accuses them of crimes such as conspiracy and treason.

However, the Maduro government expelled the Argentine diplomats, forcing Brazil to take over custody of the site.

Developing news, expect an update soon…