The Colombian National Team He got a valuable draw in Lime1-1, because during the 90 minutes the DT’s team, Nestor Lorenzo, did not perform well on the field of play, qualifying match 2026 World Cup.

According to the criteria of

The Colombians found themselves at a disadvantage, but in the final minutes they pushed their rival back into the goal and through Luis Diaz matched the shares.

Difficult

John Lucumí He was one of the most outstanding players of the match and spoke about the draw and the match against Argentina next Tuesday in Barranquilla.

The match. “Peru was a very intense team and we tried to keep the ball. In the second half we improved a lot. We wanted to win it, but we couldn’t.”

The good. “We have a very strong offense and we try to translate that onto the field. We remain undefeated and Argentina is coming. I think the draw is good, but as I said the idea was to win the match.”

Argentina. “We are going to prepare for the match, the idea is to plan it in the best way to win. Argentina has been winning titles and we will try to win the game.”