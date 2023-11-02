Joke to Meloni, the two Russian comedians: “Two days were enough for her to call us”

We don’t talk about anything other than the prank call immediately from Giorgia Melons by two Russian comedians. Now I’m right Vovan and Lexus to reveal previously unpublished details about the interview and Palazzo Chigi it doesn’t come out well. The comparison with other countries is merciless. “We were never able to reach Joe Biden or Putin. Theirs security level is too high. To get to Meloni – the Russian comedians explain to Repubblica – they are two days was enough“. They deny being spies and continue to make fun of the prime minister: “We would have liked to invite her to our office at the former KGBbut you know…”. As professionals of the telephone prank, and not only, “Vovan and Lexus”, aka Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksej Stolyarov, immediately joke about it. Many malign that the duo of prank journalists, journalists specialized in pranking, as they define themselves, hides a dark secret: a connection with Russian services. They deny it. “Excluding“.

“How did we get to Meloni? We prefer not to say. We don’t want to get the people who were involved in trouble. Building Chigi he knows how it happened. Or at least I hope. If it doesn’t know, it means it has a security problem. It was she who called us at the agreed time. It is not the prime minister’s office that is to blame. “Big” faults. We are the ones who know how to do our job. We chose Meloni because it is interesting and very expressive. He’s not a robot. We had seen his interviews and his speeches. And she is a G7 leader. We don’t hit the Russian politicians for a simple reason, we know many of them personally. We meet them at events or talk shows. If we had been friends with Meloni we would never have called her.”

