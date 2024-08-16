When he was about 12 years old, in the early nineties, Fede Álvarez (Montevideo, 46 ​​years old) pressed the play from the VHS of Aliens: The Returnhoping to see a new Star WarsThey were re-running the saga for the upcoming release of its third installment, and this kid wanted to see more spaceships. “Halfway through the movie I realized it was much more violent and bloody,” he tells EL PAÍS via video conference. That moment changed everything.

More information

The Uruguayan director was captivated by the saga and dreamed of one day being able to direct that xenomorph alien that terrorizes the ships it lands on. “Directing a movie Alien It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for years. When I finished Don’t breathe [2016] I started out with the plan of presenting my idea to Ridley Scott,” director of the first installment, who welcomed him as a mentor and produced his film. On the first day of shooting, he gave him a note: “Good luck, good health, good hunting and don’t fuck this up. I wish you the best.”

This is how it germinated Alien: Romulusthe first installment under the Disney umbrella and the seventh in the saga (or ninth, if you count the two from Alien vs. Predator) now in theaters. In it, Álvarez returns to the roots of horror, but with a larger plan: to give coherence to the franchise and bring together the entire story: “My co-writer, Rodo Sayagues, and I wanted it to be like Tolkien’s rings, a film that brings them all together and embraces them.” That’s why they all live in his head in some way, and he maintains that even the worst ones awakened something in him. Even the video game Alien: Isolation has its reference. This is his review of the saga.

Alien, the eighth passenger (Ridley Scott, 1979)

Sigourney Weaver, in a promotional image for ‘Alien, the eighth passenger’.

“What works is the simplicity, the terror, and the effectiveness of discovering the life cycle of the alien transformations. What keeps you intrigued when you watch it is knowing what is happening, what is this creature, what is it looking for, what is going to happen to the one who grabbed its face, what is it going to become. But the characters are very light. People love to talk about how incredible they are, but you don’t know anything about them, or where they are from, or what they want from life… It works because you don’t see the whole monster until the end. Then you discover its humanoid form, with those legs. I remember seeing it on television for the first time and being amazed.” shock “with that image,” says Álvarez of the film to which he returns again and again and which he owns Blu-rays in special editions at home.

Álvarez set himself the goal for his film of recapturing the terror of that first installment and the monster’s power of transformation. With this he convinced Scott, an executive producer who was very present during the filming, who joked at the premiere in Los Angeles about the clashes he had with the director. Álvarez laughs: “He knows that when a director is given a lot of notes, the reaction is always to get angry. But the best comes out of that friction between director and producer. If you see The Godfather or any masterpiece, the director never did 100% what he wanted; there was a studio pushing. In those frictions lies the truth. In recent years, we have seen what happens when streaming platforms streaming They let directors do exactly what they want: they don’t do their best work. So I appreciate Ridley’s strong point of view.”

Fede Álvarez and Ridley Scott at the premiere of ‘Alien: Romulus’ on August 12 at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Aliens: The Return (James Cameron, 1986)

Sigourney Weaver, in an image from ‘Aliens: The Return’. 20th Century Fox

“Cameron pushed the story towards action and thriller“So they said it wasn’t horror, but as a kid it scared the shit out of me,” Álvarez recalls. Alien: Romulus It takes place exactly 20 years after the first film and 37 years before the second. The director was obsessed with respecting the canon and not stepping on other people’s work. “The interplay between the two is what makes my film work. It is the rebellious child of the two. It resembles both, but it wants to rebel and not be them. In the final minutes of the film it fights for its own existence. That is also written in the dialogues of the protagonist, Rain (Cailee Spaney)”, in a film where motherhood and childbirth once again form the background.

Criticism

It was from this sequel that the idea that Álvarez presented to Scott was born: “I wanted the cast to be young. I wondered what it would be like if teenagers like Newt, the girl from Alienshad grown up in this colony. I thought they would want to escape from there. My other argument was to want to tell the story of the brotherhood between a human and an android, something that Ridley was always fascinated by. Blade RunnerDavid Jonsson’s android is an emotional and discursive center.

David Jonsson, in an image from ‘Alien: Romulus’. 20th Century Studios

Alvarez also taught Romulus Cameron, whose discourses he adopts include anti-capitalism and doubts about machines, which in his story reflect how artificial intelligence is used by corporations: “Cameron was very precise with the technology, geography and science fiction. He pushed me to make things clear, like how they enter and where they are located in the ship, orientation things that help you. I made a lot of adjustments because of that, although his greatest contribution is watching all his work over and over again, because I take it from everywhere.”

Alien 3 (David Fincher, 1993)

Image from the film ‘Alien 3’, released in 1992.

The third installment in prison was heavily criticized, but Álvarez vindicates it: “I still like it. What many don’t understand today is that each one is a child of its time. The first is about anti-corporations, when the US begins to wake up and understand that companies do not have the individual as their main interest. Cameron comes in a pop and optimistic era, but also post-Vietnam. Fincher arrives and we were all starting to set fire to our Guns N’ Roses and Poison CDs, Nirvana and the latter came in.” grunge “It was a film that was made to make us understand that nihilism was more enjoyable than the high of the eighties. It’s exactly the film that people needed. That’s why it starts and kills off all the characters we know. I loved the idea of ​​seeing something raw and realistic all at once. I was in the front row, at my first as a fan, and at that moment all the talk was that Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) had had her hair cut. Her shaved head would have broken the internet today; it was quite unique for a female protagonist, all cold and nihilistic. But to me it showed brutal bravery from a filmmaker. He went there with balls.”

Alien: Resurrection (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 1997)

Sigourney Weaver, in an image from ‘Alien: Resurrection’.

For the fourth film, the strangest choice was made, both in the plot and in the choice of director: a creative and visual French filmmaker who jumps the action 200 years into the future and a script by Joss Whedon that fuses the heroine with the alien: “So I loved it. At that time, if you asked me who my favorite director was, I would say Jean-Pierre Jeunet. We were coming from Deli and The city of lost children. It was the best news, and I really enjoyed seeing all the actors, Pinon and the rest. But today what I find difficult is that Ripley wasn’t there, she’s dead, and her character isn’t her. She’s absent, in transit and hypnotized by the alien. That’s what makes her not so effective,” she admits.

Prometheus and Alien: Covenant (Ridley Scott, 2012 and 2017)

Still from the film Prometheus, directed by Ridley Scott in 2012. Alamy Stock Photo

Before Ridley Scott returned decades later, Hollywood exploited the franchise with two installments of Alien vs. Predatorwhich narrated the confrontation and origin of the creatures, but which no one embraced: “There is no parallel, I do not believe that they are part of the same line,” answers Álvarez elegantly. Scott himself wiped everything out to apply a few drops of gods and philosophy and look back to the creation of the xenomorphs. Alien: Romulus Curiously, it owes much to the reinvention of Prometheus and draws from it some of his most groundbreaking ideas, in this timeline that Alvarez wanted to unify. The first time he proposed his idea, Scott was filming Covenantand the passion for the saga never ends, as it will continue in 2025 with the series Alien: Earthby Noah Hawley (Fargo), where the monster arrives on Earth.

More information

“I was rolling Evil Possessionmy first movie, when it came out Prometheusand the team went to the cinema. The next day on set we talked about nothing else, we debated and philosophized about what the film meant, what it talked about, its answers… The commotion it generated has a brutal merit. And there is a new generation that sees these two films as the best, because it hit closer to home,” so Álvarez embraced them fully, and the crumbs that Scott left behind serve to develop his vision, one that leaves the future open for his return: “Hopefully,” says this director who learned for the first time from a place that seemed as far away as Montevideo that in space no one can hear your screams. “Now my pleasure is to show them to my nine-year-old son.”

The xenomorph, in an image from ‘Alien: Romulus’. 20th Century Studios

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe