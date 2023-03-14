He reports the disappearance of his sister and disappears in Celaya

A group of women from Central America -mothers of families and wives- participate in the International Search Brigade that is carried out in various municipalities of Sonora, to find their relatives alive.

The mother of the family who participates in these activities, Ariana Obregón Figueroa, told the media that they carry out the work with the support of the Regional Network of Migrant Familiesto locate their loved ones alive in this entity in northwestern Mexico.

The 18 women are originally from Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduraswhich look for their relatives in prisons, hostels and on public roads.

The International Search Brigade began on March 12 and will end on the 27th of this month; contemplates actions in the municipalities of Hermosillo, Caborca, Altar, Nogales, Agua Prieta and San Luis Río Colorado.

The search for their children and husbands was planned for a year, so they worked on logistics and fundraising with the Regional Network of Migrant Familieslocated in Mexico City.

Obregon FiGueroa commented that a few months ago members of the group had telephone contact with your relatives and they told them that some of them were in those municipalities.

“Is a search in life where the people that we will look for, the last time we heard them, they said that they were fine and that they were in a safe place and that is why we are looking for them alive,” he said.