Military (24 years old) went to Brazil on Monday on a charter with Casemiro, Rodrygo and Vinicius feeling extremely happy. His goal in extremis against Elche, with a powerful flight that recalled Cristiano’s best time, gave Madrid a vital point in their fight for LaLiga. That private plane that would take him to concentrate with Tite’s team was nothing more than another passport still new dreamthat of establishing himself as a starter with the canarinha after doing it at Real Madrid. That’s why he is radiant when attends fleetingly to AS. It gives time for little more than a photograph and a sentence: “We want to win it all. I’m proud of this teamHe always fights to the end.”

Ancelotti is delighted with the star appearance of brazilian center back. “I’m impressed with you, you always go forward, always forward…”, he told him after the Elche match. In a few months, Militao has become one of the guarantees of the team, and the tandem that it forms with Alaba is one of the most solid of the continent. In the League, of course. With 20 goals conceded, Madrid is the third team that concedes the fewest after Sevilla (16) and Athletic (17). But Militao is something else…

“He’s the best head”sentenced the technician in Italian after the match against Elche. That is why it was decided to place it nine in the final minutes. And he was right to save a point: “Eder has to improve his accuracy, but he is doing it, he can learn and have more accuracy, as he had Sergio“, he reflected when a journalist’s question tried to compare the figure of Militao to that of Ramos. Now there is few who dominate the aerial game in Europe What Milli, absolute leader of Madrid in this aspect. He is the one who heads the most of the team, with 15 spikes this course by that route, better than the team’s nine (Benzema, with ten) and almost fold to the other great specialist, Casemiro (eight)…

Military evolution.

BeSoccer Pro (BeSoccer Pro)



The Militao’s contribution this season is being spectacular. He has played 31 games out of 32 (he only rested against Granada), all of them as starters and all complete except for Ukraine, in which Ancelotti took him off in 87′ to give Vallejo a few minutes. But to this physical display, Militao adds having played the last 14 final matches of last season consecutively, taking advantage of the injuries to Ramos and Varane. In total, he has been a starter and played 45 of the last 46 matches of white team.

The Madrid board is also nice to meet you with Militao, because it was a risky bet. The center has given the step forward together when it was most needed by the departures of Varane and Ramos, which have largely paid off the salary mass of the workforce (€65M gross). The Brazilian was, when he arrived from Porto, the most expensive defender in the club’s history. The 50 million that were paid far exceeded the 30 that were paid by Pepe and Danilo at the time. Now, after a few difficult beginnings the specialized website Transfermarkt gives a market value of 60 million to Militao. It’s already worth more than it cost.

Militao, among the best central defenders

soldier, with only 24 years oldis also one of the players top rateds already in its position worldwide. It’s in the top ten of this specialized website that serves as a reference for all the teams on the continent. He only has Ruben Días (from City), Marquinhos (PSG), both with 75 million, and De Ligt (Juve) and Varane (United), them, with a value of 65 million. Militao is in the ointment of world football…

Madrid is not the only objective that Militao has in mind in the short term. The central has his sights set on World Cup in Qatar, which will be played in the winter of next season. It will be his first major international competition with Brazil despite the fact that, at 24, he has already played 19 caps for his country and scored a goal. The Brazilian is also consolidating little by little with Tite. He has started the last four games of the canarinhaall qualifying for the World Cup and against rivals as important as Chile, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. For the World Cup, the position is disputed with Thiago Silva (37 years old) and Marquinhos (27), but everything indicates that it is already the generational change of the first.