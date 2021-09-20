Will the Netherlands take the lead in developing alternatives to Facebook and TikTok? Scientists Bart Jacobs (Radboud University) and José van Dijck (Utrecht University) have ambitions in this direction. Jacobs is an authority in the field of cybersecurity and online identity, Van Dijck made a name for herself with her research into the ethical and societal aspects of digitization.

At the beginning of this month, it was announced that the research of both tech professors will receive an extra financial boost: the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) is awarding the work of Van Dijck with the Spinoza Prize and that of Jacobs with the Stevin Prize. In both cases, it concerns an amount of 2.5 million euros. The money is intended for research, but the professors want to use part of the money to develop an alternative social network. It is still unclear exactly how much money they will spend on it, because they must first submit their plans to the NWO.

What is clear is that the network yet to be built primarily serves to experiment with public rather than commercial values ​​in the digital space. It must be a network that is not made for money, where users’ privacy is not compromised and where users are not manipulated for commercial or political purposes. Furthermore, it must open source are: a social network where you can look under the hood, in other words whose underlying code is accessible to everyone.

Privacy professor Bart Jacobs: “How you organize the digital world is a political choice.”

How did the idea of ​​creating a new social network come about?

Jacobs: “When we saw each other that we had received the premiums, we called. And then the idea arose of gosh, can’t we combine something?”

Van Dijck: „Of course we have very different disciplines. Bart is really a builder, a computer scientist. I’m a media researcher, a humanities scholar. We are both on the advisory board of PublicSpaces, a foundation that aims to develop an alternative internet based on public values ​​such as transparency, democratic control and protection of personal data. We now want to use some of the money to help PublicSpaces set up a number of projects. Because the broadcasters and cultural organizations involved in PublicSpaces, such as the VPRO and the Koninklijke Bibliotheek, want to organize their digital environment on the basis of public values. They wrestle with the question: how do we do that if we are dependent on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube? How do we do that with only commercial tools?”

Jacobs: “Let me give another example. A school organizes a school trip where children can only register via Facebook. The parents complain, but the school has no alternative. I want to do something about that.”

Do your plans fit in with the growing awareness about the dark side of social media?

Van Dyck: “Absolutely. Even five years ago I noticed that this story had little resonance. Now it is. In recent years it has become increasingly evident that the revenue model of platforms such as Facebook, in which the sale of user data for personalized advertisements is central, is not in line with the interests of the users. We are also seeing more and more clearly how difficult it is to curb the spread of misinformation via such a global platform.”

Jacobs: “Many people now know that it is unwise to mention your address on Facebook as well as when you go on holiday, because of the risk of burglary. There you immediately see a large part of the problem. I don’t think you can call Facebook a ‘social network’. It is in fact an unsafe environment.”

Van Dijck: „Bart focuses mainly on the technical side, while my research is about the values ​​that we want to embed in such a network. In Europe, public values, like public sectors, are more important than in American or Chinese systems. But the technology we use in Europe mainly comes from the US or China. That is why it is important that we look at how we can protect our values ​​and guide the digital society on that basis.”

Your alternative network seems like a drop in the ocean, now that Facebook has nearly 3 billion users worldwide. Couldn’t we in Europe concentrate better on legislation?

Van Dijck: “Of course, regulation of Big Tech is a way of protecting values. But it is also good to know what an alternative can be. That is why it is important to build something. With such a prototype you can show how you can build in public values ​​in the design and which principles governments could use in regulating Big Tech. That is the circle we want to achieve: an interaction between awareness, legislation and development. If you have no alternative to offer, however small, you have little ground to negotiate with tech companies about the rules of the digital environment.”

Jacobs: „You have to start somewhere. I have done a lot in the past in the field of digital identity. Together with colleagues I have developed an app, IRMA, for privacy-friendly login. The principle of IRMA is that you only reveal those aspects of your identity that are necessary at that moment, so that you remain the owner of your digital identity. So with a video game that you are eighteen years old, and in another place yet another aspect of your digital identity. Never more than is relevant in that place.”

Van Dijck: „I wrote an article with Bart about IRMA and explained which principles make IRMA a public alternative: it is non-profit, open source, and control over what information you disclose rests with the citizen. The interesting thing is that the EU is now going to adopt those principles. People are starting to see more and more how we can make public alternatives possible.”

Jacobs: „What I saw at IRMA is that it functioned as an eye-opener for many politicians and policymakers. Because how does it work? The commercial sector is setting up a certain model, such as digital logging in via Facebook. This way Facebook always sees who logs in where and we are digitally traced in detail. That is reality for politicians, until they see that a concrete alternative is possible. Then, they think: oh, maybe there is a choice! Well, we have such a goal with this social network. Show that it is a political choice how you organize the digital world.”

When will the new network see the light of day?

Jacobs: “Well, that will take another year.”

Van Dijck: “That’s optimistic, Bart!”

Jacobs: “I’m talking about the first setup: then you start with limited functionality and try to gain user experience.”

And who will run the network when it’s done?

Jacobs: „That is not the task of a university. Perhaps to devise a social network, but not to run it operationally. So we plan to work with other parties for that, provided they subscribe to our values. The network can then be used on a small scale by schools, universities and associations. They could all get their own version. Every community, every family can set up their own online community, just like you now have app groups on WhatsApp.”

Can such a small country like the Netherlands play a pioneering role in the fight against the omnipotence of Big Tech?

Jacobs: “The Netherlands is highly digitized and is often used as a testing ground by international companies, also because we are relatively limited in size. So our country is a good environment to launch things. It is also the other way around: if something gets off the ground here, it will be looked at. Every country struggles with a problem like digital identity, so if a country comes up with a good solution, it will be seen.”