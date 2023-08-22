Minister of Justice says that the government is trying to solve the issue through legislative, legal and administrative means

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, said this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) that, in addition to the Legislative, the government’s efforts to establish regulation of social networks involve legal and administrative actions. According to him, there is a need to “supply an anomie” spread with misinformation and hate speech.

Dino stated that the legal attempts are related to the actions on the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet that are being processed by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the administrative ones are based on government meetings with representatives of the digital platforms. Regarding the latter, Dino stated that the dialogue with the big techs “improved a lot” in recent months.

“We need to adapt the regulation to the enormous powers that the platforms have gained for good and for bad. And what defines good and evil in a society that intends to be a rule of law is regulation. No human sphere is deregulated, even a marital relationship, which has the 2 partners and the legal ornament”, said the minister at an event at the Council of the Americasin Brasilia.

Dino stated that, since the beginning of the year, there has been an evolution in the debate on the regulation of social networks due to their “courage” to tackle controversial issues. He said that he pays little attention to the insults he receives from opponents and that he will continue to demand a firm stance from companies.

“I attribute this to an achievement, to the courage to address the issue and be called a dictator, a censor, those kind things that circulate on the internet in relation to the one who speaks to you. I’m not afraid of it. You have to have the courage to guide the necessary debates”, Dino said.

At the event on Tuesday, Dino also detailed the work of the Amazônia Mais Segura program, launched by the government to combat illegal mining and the presence of criminal organizations in the Amazon forests. The initiative will cost BRL 2 billion, with funding from the Amazon Fund and the National Fund for Public Security.

According to him, the project will install new land and river bases in the region with federal police, an international police cooperation center led by the PF (Federal Police) to integrate the police from other countries in the Amazon, command centers in Manaus and the implementation of 34 integrated bases of federal and state police.

