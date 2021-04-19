Bar and restaurant owners demanded in Palma this morning that the Balearic government scraps the ban on interiors. Under present legislation bars and restaurants can only serve clients on their terraces meanwhile hotels are allowed to do so in and out.

Their association called on the government tor relax the rules by April 26 otherwise hundreds of their members would face financial ruin.

“We are only operating at 10 percent of our capacity but the we are still paying 100 percent of our taxes,” said a spokesperson.

.

#open #April #bar #restaurant #owners #government