These are days of great heartbreak and sadness that the family members of are now experiencing Virginia Russo, the architect who died at just 46 years old, due to some gastrointestinal pain. After her sudden disappearance, they chose to file a complaint, currently against unknown persons.

The prosecutor who is dealing with the case, given the family's request to know the truth, therefore chose to take action the autopsy on the woman's body. This examination will have to clarify the exact cause that led to her death. She leaves behind two children aged 8 and 3. Interviewed by the newspaper Fanpage.it, the lawyer Enrico Francoliniwho assists the victim's relatives, said:

They just want to know the truth, they don't point the finger at anyone. They want to know why a 46-year-old healthy woman passed away within 3 hours. She enjoyed good health, she was a sportswoman. She did not smoke, did not use other substances or alcohol. But she passed away suddenly, leaving behind two children aged 3 and 8. After the pain she immediately alerted the ambulance, she thought she had gastroenteritis. I'm not a doctor, I can't imagine there's anything else. But it is up to the investigators to clarify.

The sudden death of Virginia Russo

The drama of the architect well known in the city of Rome, it happened just a few days ago, while he was in his home in the capital. He started accusing some strange people gastrointestinal pain and seeing that the situation was not improving, he alerted the health workers.

The latter soon arrived at the house and subjected it to a electrocardiogram. Before leaving, however, they invited her to go to the hospital to carry out further checks. Virginia's condition worsened further within a few minutes, to the point that they had to ask for further surgery 118 in home.

When rescuers arrived at the family's home for the second time, however, they could do nothing save her life. This time it was Virginia Russo dead, leaving a great heartbreak for those who loved her. There will be further updates on the case.