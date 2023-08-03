The heartbreaking request of the parents of Sofia Castelli, the 20-year-old killed by her ex, who did not accept the end of the relationship

The parents of are shocked and saddened Sofia Castelli, the 20-year-old who lost her life at dawn on Saturday 29 July at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. The latter is under arrest and has had his first interrogation with the magistrate, although it is not yet known what he said.

Those who are experiencing are days of great agony and sadness family members of the young woman, but also the whole community of Cologno Monzese. She had just returned home from an evening with her friends.

Sofia and Zakaria Atquaoui they had been together for about 2 years. His parents had moved abroad, which is why his girlfriend’s family had him hosted at their home for several months.

However, the two young men in the last two weeks had each other left and probably the boy could not accept this decision. In fact, the day before he had gone to the young woman’s house, with the Excuse me to bring her food and stole a set of keys.

Then during that night, he waited for that would return hidden in a closet. He said he was convinced she was returning with another man, but in reality she was with a friend. Then after listening to their conversation and waiting for it would fall asleepcame out and hit her with several slashes.

The desperate request of Sofia Castelli’s parents

THE parents of Sofia were not at home, as they were on holiday in Sardinia. When they heard the heartbreaking news, they are early come back.

Now I’m shocked and saddened from the great loss they have suffered. Their lawyer Joseph Policastroin a short interview with Handlehe has declared:

We want to know what happened in the last moments of Sofia’s life. We ask for respect for the pain of the family, this is the moment of silence. We are awaiting the results of an inspection of the apartment and also of the cell phone, to get a complete picture of what happened.

The prosecutor who is dealing with the case, given how the events unfolded, could add an aggravating circumstance to Zakaria’s crime and it is that of the premeditation. Now everyone is waiting for the results of the autopsywhich will be performed in the next few days.