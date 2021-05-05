Cristiano Ronaldo’s message to Sporting de Portugal after winning the Futsal Champions League has triggered euphoria among fans of the Lisbon team regarding a possible return of their idol to the club where he was trained. “Congratulations, champions!”, The Juventus footballer wrote as a tribute to the lions after snatching the futsal final from Barcelona.

This message, together with the news that Cristiano would be considering returning to Sporting to play there his last years, generated an immediate impact among the fans. The club itself gave him a definitive wink when he replied “Thank you, lion” and in this way began an adventure that was immediately echoed by the followers. “Come home”, “come and be happy”, “we are waiting for you with open arms” or “we want to hear the ‘siiiiiuuuu’ at the Alvalade” were some of the most shared messages.

Cristiano is well loved at the club where he took his first steps as a professional before leaving for Manchester United. Despite the fact that more than 15 years have passed since his goodbye to the Lisbon team, he has always professed great admiration for the entity in which he trained as a player. A return was not part of his most immediate plans, But Juve’s poor season may precipitate unexpected script changes.