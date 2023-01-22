Chief Minister of Secom stated that Bolsonaro’s view of the neighboring country brought “damage to Brazil’s economy”

The Chief Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimentasaid on Sunday night (22.jan.2023) that the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) want “resuming a commercial relationship with Venezuela, respectful”.

In an interview with GloboNews in Buenos Aires (Argentina), where he accompanies the Chief Executive on his 1st international trip since taking over the Planalto, Pimenta stated that the resumption of ties with Caracas will be “extremely important for Brazil”.

He also recalled the relationship between the 2 countries during Lula’s other terms (2003-2010): “Venezuela was a great partner during our governments. We reached a record volume of trade of around US$ 5 billion”.

“[A] ideological view of [Venezuela] as it was conducted by the previous government, it only brought losses to the economy of Brazil”he declared.

Pimenta also commented on the possibility of Lula meeting the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro. “We do have the willingness to resume this dialogue with Venezuela”completed.

Lula arrives this Sunday in Buenos Aires for a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of South American countries and for Brazil’s return to CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States). He will also visit Montevideo, Uruguay, on Wednesday (January 25, 2023), where he will meet President Luis Lacalle Pou.