The Argentine coach was confident in the press conference prior to tomorrow’s game: “We have always felt close to people. We seek victory just like the rival.”

Sensations: “It’s a very important game. The opposing team has different needs and is with the mentality of getting three points like us.”

Mendilibar and SD. Éibar: “We know his personality and the search that he has transmitted to his team and he has shown it with facts on the field. We will find a competitive rival. They have used different systems depending on the match. I think he will return to 4-4-2. It has given more security and we will find out whether to play with Hermoso or Lodi. There is also the option of playing with four, which is what we trained during the week when Mario was not there. “

Week: “We have worked with enthusiasm throughout the week. We want to grow and improve to face this meeting with enthusiasm. João and Suárez will not be there, but the rest will. By having everyone we have an important option from the bench to make exciting replacements. Hopefully this will happen tomorrow and they will be important. “

Love of the people: “We have always felt people close to both the player and the coach. When they could be on the field it was more visible. Today they show themselves in a different way.”

Dembélé: “He will be available and if he has to play, we hope to find his best version, the same one that brought him to play here. Throughout the week it went from less to greater.”