In pairs. This Friday again the CD Numancia made the presentation of two new members of the rojilla squad: goalkeeper Ximo Miralles and Bikoro. While the goalkeeper arrives with a contract signed for two seasons, Bikoro does so on loan from Real Zaragoza. Miralles, trained in the Villarreal quarry and after his time in American soccer, has been active last season in Alcorcón: “” I have grown a lot on a personal and professional level, for me Numancia is a very important challenge and a big step, football is present and Numancia, beyond the category, is still a great club and you have to try to compete at the highest level ”.

For its part, Bikoro ensures that he arrives in Soria wanting to: “Help and achieve the goal he has this year, I think that here I will have more game and we are going to have a great demand because we want to return to the category we were“The club’s sports director, Fernando Alonso, assured that there are advanced proposals that could be carried out in the coming days.