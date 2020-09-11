Even though Russia’s corona virus is viewed with suspicion around the world, it wants to give this vaccine to every country. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), says Russia wants to vaccinate every country without discrimination. He has said that vaccines can be made in partnership with other countries. He also stressed Russia’s willingness to work with other countries.Dimitriv has stated, ‘Russia’s stance is quite open, for partnerships and cooperation with international companies. We are in agreement with GAVI and CEPI as well as WHO and leading international organizations that make vaccines and work in research-development. ‘ Sputnik V was registered by the Health Ministry of Russia on 11 August. It is the world’s first corona virus vaccine to be registered.

Questions raised on Western media

Dimitrov questioned the Western media. He asked why the media is silent on the dangers of trying to produce a vaccine based on a chimpanzee adenovirus vector. The company had previously said that the Russian vaccine trial results showed that the human adenovirus vector could be superior to the mRNA or the chimpanzee adenovirus vector.



Vaccine released for citizens

Russia has released the first batch of its world’s first corona virus vaccine Sputnik V to its citizens. The Russian Ministry of Health stated that this Russian vaccine has passed all quality checks and has now been released for general citizens. The clinical trial of the third phase of the Russian vaccine is going to start this week.

