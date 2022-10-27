We want to get rid of our diesels en masse, now that it is becoming more and more expensive to drive with them…

The diesel driver is in the corner where the blows fall. While diesel used to be the ideal fuel for the mile-eater, nowadays it has to bleed when he fills his tank. And not only then, he can pull his wallet more often.

For example, if a nice amount has to be transferred to Aunt Sigrid in Motor Vehicle Tax every quarter. A little thick diesel will cost you almost 500 euros per quarter, as appears from figures from this totally randomly searched BMW 325d…

And if you can still afford it all, the question is whether you can still enter the city with your car. Diesels are dirty according to Femke, so they are not allowed in the center. After all, you’re lucky if there’s any diesel available anywhere at all. That stuff is going to be harder to get hold of than a gram of coke soon. And that is why we want to get rid of our diesels en masse.

We want to get rid of our diesels en masse

the AD has polled several car dealers in our little country and they confirm the scenario outlined above. We really want to get rid of our diesels en masse. Only no one here wants to buy it. And that is sour for the owner of a diesel.

You know, a high supply and a low demand equals a low price. In other words, if you put your diesel up for sale, you can be happy if you get more than the scrap price for it. With the second tricky point, try getting a replacement. There are hardly any.

The Dutch no longer want to drive diesels

The garage owners see that too. If they take an old (or new) diesel, they can hardly get rid of it in our country. So the car is quickly going abroad. The diesel is also a bit more pricey there, but not as ridiculously high as with us.

In addition, in many countries they have an MRB that is no higher for diesels than for petrol. So this fuel is still an alternative there. Only it is annoying for the garage owner that he then has less left over. And so the circle is complete again.

Should you keep your diesel then?

Perhaps it is smart as a diesel driver to take a look at what is smarter. exchange your diesel for little money for a more expensive petrol, hybrid or electric car, or take the higher costs for granted and drive on.

If you do the latter, try to make the most of the fact that diesels are generally a lot more economical than cars with a different fuel on board. So take it easy, 90 on the highway and no short trips. Then it might still be a while.

Good luck in any case…

This article We want to get rid of our diesels en masse appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#rid #diesels #masse