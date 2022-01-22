As startups from different sectors in the country became popular, an old area seems to attract investors: the legal segment. Entrepreneurs and startups that fit this field can apply for the public call launched by the São Paulo Lawyers Association (AASP). The pioneering project aims to assemble innovative solutions that optimize the daily lives of lawyers.

The profiles of the selected companies will be divided into three categories: management tools, community building, in addition to training and professional development. All must bring resources capable of facilitating the challenges of professionals in the area, among them, services in jurisprudence and jurimetrics. Ability to develop a program that creates connection between the team is also a goal of the project. The postgraduate public will be the central point of the project to discuss the languages ​​of education.

The selection process is mainly aimed at startups in development stages that are focused on management tools. “Now our idea is to have a space at home for the effective development of these startups focused on products that facilitate the practice of law”, highlights the president of AASP, Mário Costa.

The incubator will work at the association’s headquarters. According to the president, the teams will have an exclusive floor to work on. The selection phase will be divided into four stages in virtual format. After the result, the forecast for the beginning of the project is April. “We want to facilitate the practice of law”, says Mário.

The president of AASP announces that the association plans to use the incubator to invest in the development of companies in the legal environment. “We are trusting as a differentiator even so that these startups can be successful in the future”, he offers.

The public call information will be available on the AASP website.

