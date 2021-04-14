The White House Security Advisor, Juan Gonzalez, said this Wednesday that seeks to establish “rules of the game” with Argentina. The official thus responded to a question from Clarion on China’s growing influence in this country and in the region. He said Argentina is “a sovereign country” and called his talks here “very productive.” González confirmed that they are already working on a visit by President Fernández to Joe Biden at the White House.

“Argentina is a leader,” he considered in an interview with the official with several Argentine journalists at the US embassy. They accompanied him Julie Chung, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere of the Department of State, and the charge d’affaires of the embassy MaryKay Carlson.

Gonzalez was optimistic about the request that the United States release the exports of vaccines against Covid 19 that the Government is asking for. Told that it is already being worked on since Foreign Minister Felipe Solá asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, during a meeting with him in Olivos. President Alberto Fernández also requested it. But said that It will be a global decision and not only for Argentina.

Biden’s envoy was more cautious about repeated Argentine requests for help in negotiations with the IMF. He said that the world was in a severe pandemic and going through an economic crisis, but that this issue is a matter that must first be addressed by the Fund and the Argentine government.

Gonzalez arrived in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, and this Wednesday he will leave for Uruguay.

News in development