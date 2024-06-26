On the afternoon of this Wednesday, June 26, Colonel Juan José Zúñiga, general commander of the Bolivian Army, He made a surprise statement to the media that warned of a possible coup attempt against the government of Luis Arce.

The message from the high-ranking uniformed officer was interpreted as a threat to take over the Executive headquarters building. In addition, the vice president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, denounced that an attempted ‘Coup d’état’ is underway.

Bolivia Photo:Private file Share

The words of Colonel Juan José Zúñiga

The Armed Forces intend to restructure democracy

“The Armed Forces intend to restructure democracy”the General Commander of the Army began by saying in front of media cameras and microphones, which were waiting for him in Plaza Murillo, after the meeting he held with the national government.

“Let it be a true democracy, not of a few, not of some owners who have already been running the country for 30 or 40 years,” the uniformed man continued saying.

On the other hand, Zúñiga also spoke out in front of the uniformed men who are imprisoned and whom he referred to as “political prisoners.” among which he included generals, lieutenants, colonels and captains who are currently deprived of their liberty, as well as subordinates who received orders from higher positions.

“A request that has been received and we are going to fulfill it is the immediate release of all political prisoners. “It cannot be that junior personnel are imprisoned for simply having followed an order (…) That is the request of the Armed Forces, of the common soldier, and we are going to comply.”

‘We want to establish democracy’

In the same speech, he again referred to democracy, saying that they want to establish it from the military.

“We want to establish democracy. Enough of the few who have taken over. Look where they have taken us. Our children have no future, the people have no future and the Army does not lack balls to ensure the tomorrow of our children, for the future of our children, for the well-being and progress of our people,” said Colonel Juan José. Zúñiga.

We will restore democracy and we will free our political prisoners with all the units throughout the national territory.

“Enough of the fact that a few, some elites, have taken over the power of the State,” added the uniformed man.

Line followed I continue: “What democracy are we talking about? How long has Evo Morales been in politics? How long has Carlos Mesa been in politics?” Is that democracy? “They use the innocence, humility and poverty of the people of rural areas.”

Finally, he stressed again that they want “restore democracy” and release “political prisoners with all units throughout the national territory.”

