The FDP politician Marco Buschmann (FDP) sees himself as a “minister to reduce bureaucracy”. He says there are good rules, you just shouldn't overdo them. A new law is now intended to further relieve the burden on citizens and companies.

Mr. Buschmann, you are also minister of bureaucracy. Is there good bureaucracy?

I see myself as a minister who will reduce bureaucracy. At least that's the mission I gave myself. The term bureaucracy has a negative connotation. By this we mean rules that we don't like, that are outdated or that we perhaps overdo. But of course there are also good rules that contribute to a functioning community.

The bureaucracy cost index shows declining values ​​overall. Are the complaints about bureaucracy exaggerated?

I don't know anyone who says we don't have enough bureaucracy. On the contrary: we must further reduce the bureaucratic burden. This is something that citizens and companies expect. I do notice that the rules that come from the states, the federal government and Europe are triggering something like bureaucratic burnout.