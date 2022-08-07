Samantha Powerthe one designated by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to attend the possession of Gustavo Petrospoke exclusively with EL TIEMPO about what Washington expects from the relationship with the new Government of Colombia and the issues on the bilateral agenda in which they are interested in advancing.

Power, who holds the position of administrator of the United States Agency for Development (USAID), led the delegation that attended the Plaza de Bolívar during the inauguration.

“We hope that the relationship, as it has been, will continue to grow and only deepen between our peoples, as we face shared challenges,” Power said.

What is Joe Biden’s message for the new administration?

President Biden’s message is one of congratulations to the Colombian people for the historic elections, and also for a successful peaceful transfer of power. So we celebrate with Colombia that historic achievement and we want to sit down and discuss in a concrete way how we can move forward together.

What expectations does Washington have with the government of Gustavo Petro?

In the relationship between our two countries, which dates back 200 years, there are enduring values ​​and interests that unite us regardless of who occupies the Oval Office or the Casa de Nariño. Therefore, we hope that the relationship, as it has been, will continue to grow and deepen only between our peoples, but also as we face shared challenges.

What issues on the bilateral agenda are you interested in advancing on?

As Administrator of USAID, I am particularly interested in matching the work that we have been doing here since the implementation of peace. But also in the protection of the environment and in the generation of jobs, particularly in areas that need more development, something that the new administration also intends to do. That is very much in line with the United States approach and we believe that there are great possibilities to align our agendas away from the capital, in developing areas where the new Colombian government intends to arrive with economic opportunities.

What do you think about a total peace with all the armed groups in the country?

The new administration is taking over, so we want to sit down with the government to hear what they have in mind. There is much work to be done in the implementation of the peace agreement that already exists, where the United States has provided support, such as in the transitional justice mechanism, where families who are part of that process are supported. We are interested in seeing some chapters of that peace agreement that until now have not been implemented very far, such as the ethnic chapter, for example.

And about the reestablishment of relations between Bogotá and Caracas?

Let me first say that as USAID Administrator I have traveled to many parts of the world and seen how refugees and migrants live. And what Colombia has done for years by welcoming Venezuelan migrants, and guaranteeing them temporary protection status, is the type of leadership that we applaud. With regard to the bigger picture in terms of conditions inside Venezuela, of course there is still a very, very serious political and economic crisis.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro (l), embraces the vice president Francia Márquez (r) after taking the oath during the Investiture ceremony today, in the Plaza Bolívar in Bogotá (Colombia).

The biggest symptom of this is that there are many Venezuelans who feel that they have to live in Colombia and leave the country in which they grew up. The Maduro dictatorship is oppressive towards opposition leaders, journalists and citizens. We recognize Juan Guaidó and support the negotiations that are taking place. We hope that this process can be accelerated because there is only one way out of the political and economic crisis that Venezuela is experiencing and that is through free and fair elections. What a sovereign government does about how it handles its regional interests is its choice, but I think it’s important to support the political process for a free and fair election.

What do you think that the Petro Government does not want aerial spraying on illicit crops?

I believe that one of the most important aspects of the dialogue that we have begun in the transition, and of which there will be more details as of this August 8, is how we see a comprehensive strategy in the fight against drugs. One of the critical points of the strategy against narcotics is to give economic alternatives to people in these areas. One thing we’re hoping is that our teams sit down and really get into the details of the comprehensive approach that the United States and previous governments have taken, and there’s sure to be a lot of learning going both ways. And we can open a path to continue cooperation even when we know that each administration that comes in has a different emphasis, and now that this president-elect is emphasizing developing economic opportunity, we think there’s a lot of room for a comprehensive approach to get back to keeping our countries on the path of substantial cooperation.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME