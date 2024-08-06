In an episode that has generated considerable media attention, Luana Alonso was finally expelled from the Olympic Village after a series of events that culminated in her return Not authorized. Camilo Pérez, president of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, provided details about the situation and the reasons behind this decision.

Initially, Alonso decided to retire on his own and travel to Paris, which was accepted by the Paraguayan Olympic Committee as he could not object. “She left and then came back,” explained Perez, who added: “I can’t know her intentions because He didn’t talk to any of us, only with Larissa when she approached him to tell him that she had already sent the mail saying he was retiring.”

The leader explained that they had to accept it because “They had no way to hold her back,” According to ‘El Titular’, “She should retire because the behavior was not correct “compared to other athletes who have a discipline and are very professional.”

According to the interview with Perez, It is mentioned that Luana decided to leave the Olympic Village to tour Paris and even go to Disneyland. Moments later, The athlete decided to return to the place where his other companions were, to which Larissa, according to Pérez, told him that “Please leave the space because you were no longer part of the delegation, and that was a place exclusively for members of the delegation.”

He also explained that, once the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are over, the Paraguayan Olympic Committee will take action to resolve the issue with the athlete. “These are issues to be seen that we Let’s analyze them well and in great detail, finishing the games, to make it as fair as possible as well,” says Perez, “not only with her, but also with the other athletes“.

He also calls attention to other athletes, “I hope it serves as an example for us Today we are a professional team that seeks to compete, not to stroll.”

On the other hand, during an interview in the Radio Chaco BorealIt is mentioned an alleged audio in which the former swimmer He mentioned that he prefers to represent the United States rather than Paraguay, To which Camilo Pérez responded: “Yes, I heard, first he has to train a lot more because, to represent the United States, he has to do the time and mark that he did for us to qualify for Paris or the Olympic Games.”

She also explained that “she came here as a Paraguayan for better universality, not because of its time and brand.”

What did the former athlete say?

During an interview moments after finishing her career, the former athlete explained that “It just didn’t go the way I wanted, unfortunately. But I’m very emotional because It was my last race and I have already retired from swimming. It’s just that I’ve been swimming for so long, It was 18 years. I have so many feelings, but unfortunately I made the decision to quit swimming. to focus on my studies.”

Luana Alonso did not hesitate to share through her social networks his tour of Paris after leaving the Olympic Village of the Olympic Games. It was learned that the former Paraguayan athlete retired to concentrate on their studies in Political Science in the United States.

Regarding the controversy, Alonso said: “I just wanted to clarify that they never took me out or expelled me from anywhere, Stop spreading false information. I don’t want to make any statement but I’m not going to stop either. that lies affect me.”

In this way, the young woman puts an end to the controversy and contradicts the statements made by the leader of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee.

Days before, the Paraguayan shared farewell messages on her social networks: “It’s official! I’m retiring from swimmingthank you all so much for the support! Sorry ParaguayI can only thank you,” at the same time who privatized the comments on his Instagram photos, Well, it is impossible to make any comments on their publications.

“Swimming: Thank you for allowing me to dream. You taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many other things. I gave you a part of my life and I wouldn’t change that for anything in the world because I lived the best experiences of my life. You gave me thousands of joys, friends from other countries that I will always carry in my heart, unique opportunities. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you soon.”

It is expected that the completion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place, the decision and the measures which will be taken by the Paraguayan Olympic Committee on former athlete Luana Alonso.

