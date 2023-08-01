Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2023 – 21:05 Share

The Secretary of Partnerships and Investments of the State of São Paulo, Rafael Benini, stated that the São Paulo government wants to avoid the so-called “Eletrobras risk” in the privatization of Sabesp.

“We want the State to have a stake (in Sabesp, after privatization) similar to the lock (shareholders’ stake) so that the same thing that happened to Eletrobras doesn’t happen, the Eletrobras risk,” said Benini to the Political Broadcast.

The secretary referred to the action in which the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government questioned, in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the rules for the privatization of Eletrobras. The petista wants greater decision-making power in the company.

According to Benini, the episode generated fear in the financial market, and the government of São Paulo wants to define a model of privatization that gives greater legal security to future shareholders. “What we heard a lot from the market is that this has become a risk. People want to avoid. Depending on the participation that the State is going to stay, more or less that’s where we’re going to put the lock”, explained the holder of the SPI.

Also according to Benini, the idea of ​​putting a lock on participation for shareholders is a way of spraying governance in the company and preventing it from having a single controller. “I don’t want to sell Sabesp to someone, I don’t want it to have another controller, it has to block everyone’s participation.”

The secretary stated that it is still not known what the lock will be, but the government’s desire is for it to be greater than that of Eletrobras, which was 10%, and less than 30%. “I won’t go over 30% because, from 30% onwards, he becomes a shareholder. I don’t want a controller. I want to spread it out, but I don’t want to spread it out so much, but I still want to have shareholders who can influence the company’s management.”