The new statements of Gaia Randazzo’s mother, on the Rai 3 program Who has seen it?

In the episode of Who has seen?went into time on the evening of Wednesday 30 November, the mother of Gaia Randazzo, the 20-year-old who disappeared on the ferry, spoke about her daughter and her plans. None of her loved ones believe her hypothesis that she took her own life, since up to that point she had never shown signs of derangement.

There has been no news of the girl since the night between 10 and 11 November. Together with his younger brother he was embarked on a ship, which from Genoa led to Palermo.

The 15 year old during the trip became asleep, but it was only when he woke up that he found the seat next to his empty. Her sister’s phone was there, but hers there were no tracks.

Of course it is scared and asked the staff for help. Molecular dogs and many agents have arrived on the spot. The latter have checked all vehicles on board the ferry and also the cabins.

However, since that time no one has had Gaia anymore news. Prosecutors speculate that she took her own life because they found a strange message on her phone that she wanted to send toex boyfriend. But the family does not believe in this possibility.

The words of Gaia Randazzo’s mother

Gaia had many projects, she wanted to get her driving license and was preparing her CV to find work. A desperate person isn’t even hungry. She has never given signs of imbalance. I don’t think we should stop at that message, it’s impossible that I haven’t noticed anything strange in her. They had been together for 3 months, I don’t think she could go that far. Please tell us if you have seen anything. Gaia’s dad and I want the truth. He hadn’t been to Palermo for a long time because of our problems. We were unable to visit my mother who is not well. So she and her brother decided to go. She bought her presents for Christmas. They arrived in Genoa around 3.30 pm.