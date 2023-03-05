Gabriele died at the age of 3 a few hours after being hospitalized for flu symptoms: the anger and pain of his parents

The parents of the child have decided to file a complaint with the police Gabriel, the 3-year-old boy who died while hospitalized. Through their lawyer, they let it be known that the doctors actually subjected him to the appropriate treatment.

They are days of grief and sadness those who are experiencing these people. It all happened suddenly, since the little one could have gone back to home the next day.

The events took place on Tuesday afternoon February 28th. The parents, under the advice of their pediatrician, took the child to hospital Sassuolofor the necessary treatments.

He had a flu difficulty breathing and also a very high fever. The doctors immediately took care of him and subjected him to all the necessary checks. In fact, a few hours later, his condition appeared to be improve.

However, it was on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday March 1 that the unthinkable happened. The conditions of the little one are you get worse suddenly and because of a cardiac arrestlost his life.

Doctors have tried to revive him long, but in the end they had no choice but to see his heartbreaking passing. Their attempts were useless save his life.

The words of the lawyer of the parents of little Gabriele

The mother and the father, shocked from the loss suffered, they decided to present a complaint. For this reason, the investigators decided to order an autopsy on the child’s body. The lawyer Roberta D’Aquinowho defends the family said:

The family does not point the finger at anyone, they ask for truth and justice for their son, who as far as we know was hospitalized for symptoms attributable to a flu-type virus. Unfortunately, he died a few hours later due to unknown circumstances.