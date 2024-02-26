By

Feel pride in your land and reflect it in every corner of the world. That is one of the premises of the Sevillian band Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba. The rock group with flamenco influences, among other genres, voices the Cruzcampo campaign Gypsy. The song, six minutes long, emerged almost after finishing their first album (2019) in a small rehearsal room. Now thousands of people can enjoy it. AS has spoken with DMBK.

The band defines their beloved land as a place made of different colors and accents, which has always been and will be a welcoming point for different ways of seeing and living life. There they have matured as people and as artists. In its growth, several references have appeared. “We are very open to all types of artistic manifestations: we love cinema, literature, etc… But specifically musically we could talk about the new trend of psychedelic rock led by Tame Impala or King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard,” they say.

DMBK is very interested in stoner, the most current electronic music from artists like James Blake or Bicep, and they have immersed themselves in the great bands of the 70s. But that doesn't stop there. Of course, flamenco appears, and specifically, Shrimp. For the group, he is one of the greatest artists in history. “We are very inspired by his creativity and his constant search for new paths. A true legend,” he remarks. Precisely, the legendary artist is part of a refreshing equation full of flavor. DBMK has adapted his song Gitana for this Cruzcampo campaign, adding new textures and thus fit the work with Camarón's unreleased recording. Almost nothing.

Gitana is the reflection of a “very beautiful” creative moment of the band, as they themselves define. “Many ideas began to come together and a very important turning point for the group, which was much more collaborative,” they assert. The thanks to Cruzcampo is latent: “For us it has been a tremendous joy and we have lovingly adapted our song so that the campaign would be this beautiful. With Camarón in the middle we had a very great feeling of responsibility, but also a lot of excitement.”

Cruzcampo manipulate the roots to do different things. That is the goal of Gypsy, the second installment of the campaign With Much Accent. It tells the journey of a classic television doll, turned into a Gypsy renewed and proud of its roots. The definitive awakening of the protagonist occurs during a magical encounter with Camarón de la Isla, while we listen to the unreleased bulería El Campo Cruz, improvised and recorded in 1989, in which the flamenco genius sings "I don't get away from Cruzcampo, I don't get away from Cruzcampo."

Besides music, DMBK has other hobbies. “Some of us do a lot of sport, others a little less, but No one goes to bed crying if their team loses.“. Entering into football matters, being natives of Seville, the question was obligatory: How does the group experience the Sevillian derbies? The answer, very clear: “They give us exactly the same. We want people to hug each other and enjoy, because there are already too many bad things out there to get angry about a game.“. And then, a toast with a beer. Like after a gig.

The Plaza de Callao in Madrid has received a special visit from a monumental doll of 8 meters high and 12 meters wide. Pedestrians have not hesitated to take photos. Cruzcampo emphasizes Andalusian pride, as Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba he does in each concert, touching the roots to do different things.

