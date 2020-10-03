Ronald Koeman, FC Barcelona coach, went through the press room of the Ciudad Deportiva culé for the appearance prior to the match against Sevilla that will be played this Sunday (9:00 p.m.) at the Camp Nou. The Dutchman will not be able to count on Ter Stegen and Umtiti due to injury and on Lenglet, sent off in Vigo. Ronald Araujo could fill his hole in the eleven.

The most difficult opponent at the moment: “We know that Sevilla is strong and that they aspire to many things, that they have a very good coach. It is complicated. We have many things going for us if we are like the first games. We are confident for the game.”

Player progression: “We have only been together for five weeks and this game system, which is different from the previous ones. There is a change and we need time but we worked well. The other day against Celta we suffered but tactically, we did the second half well and the team was very keen. . I loved it. It is a demonstration of the team that I like, that they do their best in any circumstance to win. We trust us but each game is different. ”

Transfers, Eric García: “That issue lasts until Monday. There are a few days left and it is true that we want this player here. We have a maximum of three or four central centers and it is something fair. I can not comment more. I have seen Pep’s comments and it is like that. I hope that Let’s get it but we know the club’s financial issue is complicated. I don’t know if we can do it. ”

Dembélé: “I can’t tell you much about this issue. I always try to get the best out of the team and if there are changes, it’s for something. If Pedri has entered, it is because he deserves to enter because of his work in training. Trincao deserves to enter, Pedri deserves come in … Dembele is another player and the other day we needed more defensive help. He is a Barça player and it depends on the player. I have not spoken clearly with him about his future. ”

Dest: “I don’t know if we can summon him. We are trying to get the license so that he can be part of the group. Tomorrow is the last training session and we will give the list. I hope there is. It is very good, it is a bit of an image to change things. We want young people and It is the future of the club. He has played a lot at the highest level and is competition for our full-backs. Defensively, but more offensively, he has a lot of quality. ”

Messi: “I have no complaints. He showed in Vigo that as captain he helped play from behind. It was important not to lose. There is no discussion of his quality. I have seen Leo many games and he has always been the best in the world. Now he is still the best. Better. He’s into it. It’s an example having him as captain of this team. “