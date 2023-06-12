Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, did not provide details on the date and location of the international meeting.

The head of the cabinet of the Ukrainian presidency, Andriy Yermak, stated that he is going to invite Brazil to participate in a summit meeting to discuss the end of the war. He did not advance the date and location of the summit, stating only that it will be proposed “shortly” in a neutral location.

“On behalf of the President, my Ministry of Foreign Affairs and I are working on organizing the 1st International Peace Summit to discuss the formula proposed by the President [Volodymyr] Zelensky”, said in interview The CNN Brazil.

“And we believe that the summit will not be complete without the participation of the countries of the Global South”, said Yermak, mentioning Brazil, India, China, Saudi Arabia and African countries as relevant to the debate.

The Chief of Staff of the Presidency of Ukraine stated “wanting to see Brazil as one of the leaders in the implementation of the peace plan”.

“Ukraine is very interested in developing its relations with Brazil. Ukraine really wants a strategic partnership with Brazil. And we are ready to do everything that depends on us to achieve this goal”, declared.

Lula

In April, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) suggested that there was ambivalence in the blame for the conflict in both Kiev and Moscow. He also said that the United States, the main supplier of Ukrainian defense weapons, was encouraging the continuation of the war.

After the statement caused unease in Brazilian foreign policy, Lula said “Never” having equated Ukraine’s responsibility with Russia’s in the war. The petista reaffirmed his intention to find a way of dialogue to end the conflict.

“I never equated the 2 countries, because I know what invasion is, I know what territorial integrity is, and we all think that Russia made a mistake and we already condemned [a invasão] in all UN decisions”said the petista next to the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza.

