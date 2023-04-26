Former president Dilma Rousseff assumed leadership of the institution in March this year

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) that Brazil wants to “for the Banco do Brics to become a major investment bank. If possible, bigger than the World Bank”. The Brazilian chief executive also defended the creation of a trading currency between South American countries and another between the members of the Brics. Lula met with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, at the Moncloa Palace. 3 agreements were signed, the Mercosur-EU act and peace in Ukraine were discussed.

Watch Lula’s speech in Spain: