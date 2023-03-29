The artistic environment in our country continues to be shocked by the unexpected death of Xavier López “Chabelo”, the friend of all children, who for several decades entertained young and old with his program “En Familia con Chabelo”. In an interview with the journalist Jaime Núñez for his program on Radio Formula, the actor, comedian and television producer Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, expressed his feelings on the death of his great friendwith whom he had the honor of working on several occasions.

“When a dear friend leaves, it is a gigantic pain, it is very sad, one does not know what to do or what to say when receiving the news, the only thing left for me is through this interview to offer my condolences to the family, his friends, his audience”, said the creator of the successful series “Zero en conducta”, “La escuelita VIP”, “Una familia de diez” and several others.

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo75 years old and originally from Mexico City, highlighted that he not only met Chabelo, but also Xavier López Rodríguezwhom he described as a good, intelligent, affectionate, sensitive and very human man.

We worked together in the theater, we were very close friends, Xavier was one of my best friends, we got together every time we could to laugh at everything and nothing, you don’t know how good it is to get together with Luis de Alba, Rafael Inclán, Sergio Corona and do catharsis with big laughs.

The comedian said in the interview that Chabelo was such a dear child and he will live forever“Xavier López, the creator of Chabelo, has died today, but Chabelo is not going to die, he is going to live forever, he is going to remain in the minds of all those children and all those adults who, as parents, enjoyed Xavier López and his character of Chabelo”.

What happened to Chabelo?

In the early hours of Saturday, March 25, 2023, Xavier López had difficulty breathingreason for which He was urgently transferred to Hospital Ángeles del Pedregal, in Mexico City. Once in the hospital, his family doctor, Carlos Soto, did a series of studies, realizing that the problem was not pulmonary, nor respiratory, but abdominal.

being in the hospital, Chabelo presented a picture of acute abdomen and moments later, a septic shock took the life of the 88-year-old“it was sudden, unexpected, it was very fast and thank God he did not suffer,” said his son Xavier López Miranda at a press conference, stressing that his father was a man with a great love for work, his work and children .

“He was a great creator who created a character that we all knew and who accompanied us during our childhood. Xavier López is no longer with us, but Chabelo is eternal, his secret was always to remain a child, now all of us who love him remain With his legacy and with the commitment to move forward, on behalf of my mother, my brothers, and my entire family, we ask everyone in the public to give us the peace we need to bear the pain of losing the pillar of our family. “.

The last Sunday, Chabelo’s body was cremated and later, posthumous tributes will be made to him.