“At the bottom there is room” continues to surprise fans day after day. Now, the preview of chapter 181 of the América TV series has been published and shows the moments before Jimmy and Kimberly’s wedding. ‘Kim’ is very excited and she arrives at the Gonzales house, where she is greeted by July. There she shares a moment with Eva, her grandmother and also the future wife of Don Gilberto. Both are happy because they achieved their goals.

The reaction of the fans to the future wedding

Followers of the Peruvian production have been following the episodes and do not want both to join, since everything is a trap by Eva, Dalila and Kimberly. This has been expressed on social networks as TikTokeven more so because what would be the voice of Father Manuel is heard, remembered for being present at ceremonies where the bride and groom never get married.

For different reasons, couples like Joel and Fernanda, Teresita and Mariano Pendavis, Pepe and Rafaella Picasso —once— did not get married when Father Manuel was among those present.

“I hope it is Father Manuel, since there is never a wedding with him. Ha ha ha”said a fan. “That father is very salty. No marriage goes well”wrote another user. “Not even wakes come out, since the dead are alive”commented another fan.