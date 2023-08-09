‘We trust that authorities will investigate the case of Nicolás Petro’: United States

The United States is confident that the Colombian authorities will get to the bottom of the new scandal that is shaking the country after the arrest of the son of President Gustavo Petro and his accusations of possible illegal entry of funds to last year’s electoral campaign.

That’s what a State Department spokesman told this newspaper. officially responding to a question about the case involving the presidential family.

“We trust that the Colombian authorities will investigate this matter and refer it to the Colombian government for further comment on their ongoing investigations,” the spokesperson said.

Nicolás Petro, son of the Colombian president, was arrested on July 29 for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment as part of an investigation opened by the Prosecutor’s Office in March of this year.

According to the investigating body, the president’s son would have received these funds from ex-criminals seeking to gain influence in case his father won the presidency.

But last week the case heated up even more when the Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Nicolás was collaborating with justice and that part of those funds would have gone illegally to Petro’s campaign coffers on the Atlantic Coast.

