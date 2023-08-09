‘We trust that authorities will investigate the case of Nicolás Petro’: United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gustavo Petro and his eldest son, NicolÃ¡s Petro.
Instagram: @nicolaspetrob – Mauricio Dueñas. EFE
Gustavo Petro and his eldest son, Nicolás Petro.
This is how a spokesperson for the US State Department responded to EL TIEMPO.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The United States is confident that the Colombian authorities will get to the bottom of the new scandal that is shaking the country after the arrest of the son of President Gustavo Petro and his accusations of possible illegal entry of funds to last year’s electoral campaign.
That’s what a State Department spokesman told this newspaper. officially responding to a question about the case involving the presidential family.
“We trust that the Colombian authorities will investigate this matter and refer it to the Colombian government for further comment on their ongoing investigations,” the spokesperson said.
Nicolás Petro, son of the Colombian president, was arrested on July 29 for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment as part of an investigation opened by the Prosecutor’s Office in March of this year.
(Also read: Cocaine found in the White House would belong to someone from the “Biden family orbit”)
According to the investigating body, the president’s son would have received these funds from ex-criminals seeking to gain influence in case his father won the presidency.
But last week the case heated up even more when the Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Nicolás was collaborating with justice and that part of those funds would have gone illegally to Petro’s campaign coffers on the Atlantic Coast.
SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI
EL TIEMPO correspondent
Washington
On Twitter @sergom68
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#trust #authorities #investigate #case #Nicolás #Petro #United #States
Leave a Reply