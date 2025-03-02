Xiaomi has managed to consolidate as one of the leading manufacturers in the high -end segment, and with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which has just been presented at the MWC in Barcelona, ​​the Chinese brand wants to directly challenge the market giants like Samsung and Apple. Equipped with a revolutionary camera system, an Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery, this phone promises. But is it really up to its competitors? We have tried it for a week.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a glass and metal finish, with an elegant aesthetic, although with a huge rear camera module that can generate divided opinions. While some may like that air in “Leica” camera, others could consider it excessive, it seems more a camera than a mobile. We love it.

The telephone comes in three colors, white, black, and silver, we have tried the latter, which simulates perfectly the appearance of a traditional camera. All without sacrificing durability, which Xiaomi ensures is 16 times more resistant to falls than the previous generation.

A panel at high range

The screen is one of the strengths of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, it is a 6.73 -inch AMOLED panel with WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), frequency of adaptive update of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3200 nits. This places it above the competition in terms of brightness, even surpassing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is difficult for us to find a better panel in the high range.









The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen, unlocks faster and more precisely, even with humid fingers, something that did not happen in previous models.

Xiaomi throws the face for the sale with the camera

If there is a section where Xiaomi has thrown the house through the window, it is in the photograph. The 15 Ultra has a quadruple system developed in collaboration with Leica. Its configuration is the following, 50 MP main sensor, a 1 -inch IMX989 Sony, F/1.63, 50 MP Telefoto, 3.2X Optical Zoom, F/1.8, an Ultra wide angle of 50 MP, 14 mm lens, f/2.2 and Periscopio Telefoto of 200 MP, Optical zoom 4.3x, f/2.6. A great set that resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and its double telephoto, but with an exception, the main sensor is 1 inch.

Xiaomi is not the first to launch a phone with a 1 inch sensor, but it does significantly improve the quality of the images in low light conditions, capturing images with a high level of detail and a high dynamic range.

The other great incorporation into the photographic arsenal of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the 200 MP periscope, which significantly improves zoom compared to previous generations, even at night or moving, since it receives much more light than its previous generation. Perfect for portrait photography.

Thanks to the collaboration with Leica, the images present more natural colors and an improved HDR control. In addition, Xiaomi has introduced the “Leica Ultrapure Optics” mode, which reduces reflexes and improves the clarity of photos in difficult lighting conditions.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra allows 4K to 120 fps recordings, with support for Dolby Vision and advanced optical stabilization in four axes, at the level of what a DSLR can achieve.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra equips the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, accompanied by 12GB or 16GB of RAM LPDDR5X and UFS 4.1 storage. The best that an Android phone can carry. In our tests, the phone worked perfectly with the most demanding applications and games, which would be expected from this processor.

Xiaomi has integrated a dual-channel iceloop refrigeration system, which helps dissipate heat in prolonged sessions of use, avoiding overheating.

An autonomy that easily exceeds the day

As for the battery, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra rides a capacity of 5,410 mAh, which translates into an autonomy that easily exceeds the day of intensive use or 14.27 hours of constant use, according to Xiaomi. In addition, it has a fast 90W charge and wireless load of 80W, which is not the highest in the market, but enough to load the phone in less than an hour.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra arrives with Android 15 and the Hyperos 2.0 layer, an evolution of Miui that focuses on improving the fluidity, security and integration with AI, with Gemini. Among the novelties of this terminal, with respect to AI with Hyperai, we can find an assistant that helps to write texts, automatic subtitles, search with AI, real -time image optimization, ai art as an image generator, an image editor that allows you to eliminate unwanted objects. Also, with the new operating system, videos can be used on the blocking screen that are integrated with the UI, as well as generating dynamic wallpapers.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is one of the most complete and balanced phones in the market. Its strongest point is, without a doubt, its camera, which directly rivals that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The screen is excellent, the battery has an outstanding autonomy and the performance is first level. The price, € 1,499.