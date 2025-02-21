Vivo has decided that this year he wants to play in the big leagues with his X200 Pro, a terminal that bets on a premium design, an overflowing power and, above all, a quasiprofesional Zeiss chamber. We have been testing it for a few weeks and here we tell you what we have found.

From the first moment you hold the living X200 Pro, you realize that it is a mobile that does not leave you indifferent. Its glass rear with matt finish and the gigantic camera module developed in collaboration with Zeiss make it look more like a mobile camera, than a mobile. Therefore, it is not precisely light 228 grams of weight and 8.49 mm thick is one of the heaviest phones on the market.

The screen is another of its strengths. An OLED panel of 6.78 inches with 1.5K resolution and LTPO technology that allows a variable soda rate of 1 to 120 Hz. The image quality is excellent, with vibrant colors and a level a good level of brightness that allows its use without problems even under sunlight. In addition, it has Armor Glass protection, and IP68 certification, something that is always appreciated.

Photography captured with the main camera of the device



Vivo, has different from most high -end, has opted for MediaTk in this model, incorporating the new dimensity 9400, a processor made of 3 Nm with an improved energy efficiency and good performance. In our tests, the X200 PRO has not shown a single slowdown, even running demanding games such as ‘Genshin Impact’ or ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ with the graphics to the maximum. To this are added 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage UFS 4.0, which ensures a fluid multitage.









The Chamber, The Crown Jewel

The crown jewel, is its camera with three objectives created in collaboration with Zeiss, with a 50 MP main sensor (Sony Lyt-818, F/1.57, OIS), an ultra large angle of 50 MP (119 ° of field of vision), and a 200 MP periscopic teleobjective with 3.7xy digital optical zoom up to 100x.

And how does it behave in practice? In good light conditions, the photos are spectacular, with a very high level of detail and an impressive dynamic range. Night mode also yields.

The main protagonist here is the 200 MP zoom, which achieves surprising results in the optical range. However, when passing to Digital Zoom beyond 30X, there is a considerable loss of quality. Even so, it is still one of the best zooms we have tried on a phone, overcoming that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

As for the video, the X200 PRO records at 8k to 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps, with a fairly achieved electronic stabilization.

A great battery

Another of the strengths of the X200 Pro is its battery, with 6000 mAh, the phone exceeds without problems a full day of intensive use and can even reach two days with a more moderate use. In addition, it has a fast charging of 90W, which allows 100% to recharge in just 30 minutes, and 30W wireless load for those who prefer to avoid the cables.

The X200 Pro comes with Fontauch os 15 based on Android 15, a customization layer that although it is fluid and customizable, continues to include too many pre -installed applications that many users probably want to eliminate. As for connectivity, it has everything that is expected of a high range, 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The living X200 Pro is, without a doubt, a mobile thought for photography lovers. Its premium design, its screen and its camera with a 200 MP zoom make it stand out on the rest.