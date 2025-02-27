We tried the little X7 Pro, the phone with which Xiaomi wants to offer high -end performance at an affordable price. With a renewed design, a powerful processor, a high -level screen and a battery that promises to last all day, this device comes with the intention of breaking the market. But do you really get it?

The little X7 Pro maintains the flat design that has become a trend in recent years, a decision that many players and users appreciate because their grip is safer and provides greater comfort.

The unit we have tried is that of vegan leather finish with the striking color little Yellow, a risky bet, but that gives a distinctive touch to the terminal. We loved it. For the most conservatives, there are black and green versions, although in these cases the rear is plastic and does not feel so premium in hand.

The cameras module is large, although it is well integrated in the design with bright rings around the sensors. One of the big surprises is the IP68 certification, something that we rarely see in this price range.









The screen, one of its strengths

One of the strengths of the little X7 Pro is its 6,67 -inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution (2712×1220 pixels), which offers 120Hz of refreshment rate and compatibility with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which makes it one of the best options in its price range. With 3200 brightness nits, they raise it as one of the brightest phones in the market. And if you are one of those who use the mobile in the shower or with the wet hands, the Wet Touch Display responds without problems, a unique function that we liked.

The Dimensity 8400-Ultra debuts with the little X7 Pro and the difference with respect to the rest of the series phones. This chip offers 34% more power on CPU and 70% more efficiency in GPU compared to its predecessor, which translates into greater fluidity and lower battery consumption.

Titles such as ‘Genshin Impact’ or ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ are executed at 60 fps without performance falls, and thanks to the little 3D Icelop Cooling System, the mobile remains fresh even after long use sessions.

The X7 Pro Install Hyperos 2, the new Xiaomi customization layer based on Android 15. The interface is fluid, well optimized and with new artificial intelligence functions such as AI Notes, AI Recover and AI Interpret, which can be useful in everyday life.

However, Xiaomi continues to include Bloatware in the system, something that can be annoying, although it can be easily uninstalled.

The little X7 Pro incorporates a 50MP main camera with OIS and EIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra -angle, which provide good quality photos in good light conditions, but that in night could be improvable. The HDR makes its work very well and improves the contrast and dynamic range effectively. It is not the best mid -range camera, but it offers good results.

Another of the points in favor of the little X7 Pro is its 6000 mAh battery, which can give up to a day and a half of autonomy, and fast charging of 90W, to pass from 0 to 100% in 42 minutes.

Is it worth it?

The little X7 Pro is positioned as one of the best options in the mid -range with a large screen, sufficient power for gaming, solid autonomy and IP68 resistance. The extra cost of the Pro version, on the normal version, is worth it.