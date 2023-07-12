Could it get worse than this? Impossible: The Last Hope is as terrible as it sounds so watch this video and don’t buy it.

An exclusive The Last of Us for Switch on offer for only 99 cents! The deal of the century, right? Here, no. Follow us because we summarize the most terrifying 15 minutes of gameplay of our lives in short pills of retching. So let’s start from the beginning. A few days ago a new game entitled The Last Hope Dead Zone Survival arrived on Nintendo Switch: judging by the promotional material it seemed like a sort of spin-off of The Last of Us, but exclusive to Switch. Clearly a clone, but perhaps exploiting the fame of the PlayStation saga to show its intrinsic qualities. Intrigued by the cover and the price of only 1 euro, we opened the eshop page and decided to give it a chance. On the other hand, the VG Games product promised an immersive atmosphere enriched by detailed graphics, disturbing sound design and a compelling storyline. What could possibly go wrong? Confident in the next one, we bought it without batting an eye. See also Microsoft commits to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation "beyond the existing agreement and into the future"

The game The graphics are perhaps the best part of The Last Hope Now, the weight of only 2.3GB could have made us suspect the actual reliability of the description, just as the quality of the screenshots could have been a faint alarm bell. But we have to admit it. We weren’t ready for what awaited us once we started the game. Why do you pass the menu with no options. You pass the synopsis told with walls of text on stock images taken from google. Pass the 4 cross textures that make up environments and characters. The problem with The Last Hope is that it truly represents the last hope. The last hope, vanished, that the game could be fun, was it also for over the top physics or some hilarious bugs. And yet nothing. The best moment of our session at The Last Hope: letting us get knocked out and stop playing L’setting it is obviously a post-apocalyptic world mixed in an extremely twisted way with careless time travel that led the protagonist to face zombies. The protagonists are noteworthy. The hero is generic but different in features from Joel, while the counterpart of “Ellie” is practically identical, even with the same color of the shirt. We would say that even the level of the patterns that control it is the same as the game Naughty Dog, but unfortunately even here the development team managed to do worse than the Santa Monica studio. And to think that at least in this aspect they could aspire to get close to the model. See also Ciel is shown in a cosplay of qiyao_qiyin_cosplay | EarthGamer

Horror Zombies in The Last Hope have the agility of a mummified walrus Pad in hand there is really nothing that works. The animations are crude, the energy management system through food allows you to land a couple of hits before being totally unable to even swing your fists, the zombies’ movements are slow and only activated within a radius of distance, the texture of the collisions is non-existent, objects float, uploads are eternal, sound design is pathetic… In short, how many more characters do we have to write to convince you not to play this obscenity? Really, don’t do it. We have tried it for you. We sacrificed ourselves to prevent you from making the same mistake as us.