For several months now, Bandai Namco has been telling us about a game called Park Beyondwhich is trying to bring back the experiences of managing an amusement park, something similar to the franchise of Roller Coaster Tycoon and some more that although they are not the rise of the world of video games, at least they have managed to hook an audience.

Thus, we have had the opportunity to take a look at it a few days ago, although it is not the complete version, but a kind of beta in which each of the functions is explored in detail. This ranges from the basics, such as putting up some attractions and shops, to something more complex, such as covering specific goals.

First of all, we were able to test the assembly of these mechanical games, with an assisted guide that allows us to mount curves, ascents, descents and even loop turns to the delight of those present. Of course, there are certain restrictions due to physics issues and also speed, just for that the trial and error laps are used.

One detail is that playing it with the controller can be a somewhat complicated experience, given that since it is planned more for computers, sometimes the cursor can go a bit far. For its part, the screen and its elements can be overwhelming, since there are many elements that we have to learn.

In itself, the first thing we completed is being able to create a functional roller coaster, which will serve during the aforementioned test launches. That has followed with two more missions in the form, as now we had to create a full-fledged amusement park, not only including coasters, but also businesses and receiving public.

Among what we can make are the food, drink, candy, ice cream and more stalls, from which we can allocate the money we want to charge for each product. At the beginning the price could have some losses in terms of money investment, but as the park becomes more prestigious we will be free to increase the cost.

Managing money is important

Speaking of money, they are going to give us capital that we must manage intelligently, there may be shortages, but as we already said, as we level up we will now start to make profits. Of course, it is not a short process, but with the time accelerator that we have on our side, things can be more bearable.

Of course, mechanical games are not just roller coasters, since it is also possible to add from the classic pirate ships that move like pendulums, bumper cars, towers that go up at high speeds and many more. Each one will attract the attention of different types of public, depending on what we want to focus the park on.

Something that must also be taken into account is precisely creating the paths in a distributed manner, that is, the elements must be connected by paved paths that we can build, but neither should each attraction or store be attached to each other. So you have to know how to separate consistently.

We must also consider the part of working personnel, since we must hire from those who encourage people, to the employees who are in charge of keeping the park clean. They have to be paid a monthly salary, but in exchange they will make the maintenance of the place cause more people to come, and therefore, the profits will be greater.

For its part, it is necessary to include basic things such as public toilets, since visitors will have to visit it for having consumed a lot of food or getting dizzy in the games themselves. In turn, you can also build the employee rest room, this so that they take a minute of excess and can continue their work without morale on the ground.

Meet requirements that will make us grow

Something that also attracts attention is precisely the ability to make the land grow little by little, since we can remove elements of nature such as rocks and even bushes to continue expanding our emporium. Of course, there are some space limitations, but in the end attractions can be replaced by new ones.

It is worth mentioning that the attractions and shops themselves can have a level up, and this is achieved by increasing the emotion bar that is at the top. The changes are noticeable in terms of aesthetics, the expansion of the number of people on board the game or the addition of products in stores.

On the other hand, it is necessary to keep in mind the opinion of the people, because in each attraction they tell us that the price is too expensive or that perhaps it is not as fun as they thought. We can know that from the management and strategy side, that to change our trend in terms of souvenirs and that way they leave with a smile.

At first it may seem like a complicated game to tackle, but the tutorials that are given to us are quite clear, and those who have access to the beta test that begins on May 9 may have the clearest ideas. As I said, it is fairly easy to learn everything, but you have to be aware of the conversations so as not to miss any essential detail or element that is not repeated throughout the gameplay.

Waiting for the official opening of the park

So far this is what we have been able to prove Park Beyond, however, there are likely to be many more elements to be seen in the full experience, and that will lead to perhaps taking that look at it in the future. Well, this could be the game that brings the management experience back to greatness, at least that’s what we want to think.

Those who have enjoyed experiences like the saga Tycoon, it probably caught your attention from the first second, so it doesn’t hurt to get access to the beta. Surely the people of Bandai Namco have more information about it, because from what we know, it will not be free access, but somewhat limited in terms of users.

Remember that Park Beyond the June 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.