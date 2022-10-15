One of the most interesting titles ever that we got to try at Gamescom 2022 which took place in Cologne, is undoubtedly Pentimentthe particular role-playing game presented to us by Xbox Game Studioscreated by Josh Sawyer and developed by none other than the sacred monsters of Obsidian. The masters of role-playing games offer us one very different from their standards, using a graphic style inspired by medieval books (including the font of the texts, which we can also choose) and with charisma to sell. Let’s take a closer look at Pentiment!

This adventure tells us a story set in Germany of the sixteenth centurywhere our protagonist will be at to investigate on various unusual situations (which will actually be real murder cases).

During our test we could outline by multiple choices the past of Andreas, this is his name, including the studies and interests that gave life to his training. These details are not to be underestimated, because based on what we choose, they will come to us unlock actions or unique dialogue optionswhich also outline the decisive attitude and arguments of our avatar.

Our brief test saw us investigate a village, within which we moved far and wide, admiring the peculiar artistic style used: Pentiment in fact makes use of a pleasant watercolor that wants to recall the style of medieval books, with written texts that can also be set with a charming font and extremely detailed of that era (to date hardly legible, so be careful before selecting it).

What we tried was sadly just a taste, but the whole Pentiment story will unfold in one story arc lasting 25 yearswith the plot that will see us actually act almost like real investigators – seventeenth-century version – and that will involve Andreas ever more closely.

The test we carried out didn’t show us much more than a brief investigation phase, but there was also time to try a card minigame inside Pentiment, which despite its simplicity proved to be a pleasant pastime. Could it also have a validity in Andreas’s adventure?

If some of you are wondering, Pentiment will be on hand also in Italian, so investigators who are not too familiar with the English language can breathe a sigh of relief. We remind you that Pentiment is coming this November 25th.