A few months ago it was officially presented Dolmen, developed by Massive Work Studio and which is part of the first projects under the shelter of Prime Matter, the new publication stamp of Koch Media.

Although still in development, we had the opportunity to test an early version that allowed us to experience some of the mechanics, and then we will tell you what we saw.

The story takes us to a science fiction universe where the human race has conquered various planets to extract resources. In one of their discoveries they meet the Dolmen, crystals with great power.

Unfortunately, when used carelessly, they attract dangerous creatures that you will have to face, and incidentally, get out of your missions alive.

This title begins by giving you little information about who you are and what your role is in the world, but as you progress, everything becomes clearer thanks to the cinematics.

How do you play Dolmen?

The game is basically a soulslike, which means that you will see tough enemies that you will have to face using melee and ranged attacks.

From the beginning you will have the opportunity to choose between different classes, each one with its own virtues that adjust to different styles of play.

To defend yourself you will have a strong attack and a weak one at close range, which consume energy with each use, so you must be attentive to your bar.

There is also a vitally important energy gauge, allowing you to use ranged attacks, heal yourself, and even use special abilities that depend on the elements.

The enemies are usually tough, as they can ambush you among several or attack you when your guard is down, but annihilating them has its reward.

Each kill allows you to collect materials with which you can create new weapons or armor, and therefore perform better in combat.

If you die unfortunately, we regret to tell you that you will return to the nearest spawn point and will have to go through what you had advanced again.

A terrifying scenario

This trial version allowed us to walk through a few biomes and bosses that really put us to the test, as they can be a bit tough if you advance unprepared.

The scenarios are well built and somehow refer you to other horror titles located in space, so the scares are guaranteed.

The art direction, both in the settings and in the equipment, is quite good and efficiently builds the setting that they explain to us in the lore.

A bit of customization

If you like ‘pimping’ your characters, in Dolmen you will have some options that will allow you to change the color of your armor, although the good thing is in the distribution of abilities.

Every time you level up you can use the Nanites, the in-game currency, to raise attributes, and through the team you can earn points in three different technologies.

The human, focused on energy management; the Revion, aimed at organic enhancement, and the Driller, focused on improving materials.

A promising game

Dolmen It looks good so far, although it still has some issues in the enemy hitbox, but they will surely fix this soon.

The game looks good for soulslike lovers, as it is level enough to offer a challenge, as well as a story that motivates you to continue.

Dolmen It does not have a final release date yet, but it will be ready in 2022 for consoles PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series X / S Y PC.