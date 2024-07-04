It’s been just a few months since the two celebrated the birth of their first child. Today comes the shocking news of the end of their relationship. How is such a disruption possible in a family that has recently experienced such great joy? The love story between the actor and his beautiful partner, as we learn from some official communications, is truly over.

In January, the two shared their greatest joy on social media with a photo portraying the new mother and her daughter, moving more than 12 million followers of the young actor. On that occasion, under the photo it was simply written: “I love you”. A declaration of love for the newborn who faces the world and meets his parents.

After the announcement, fans had showered the couple with love, Miguel Herran And Celia Pedraza had become a father and mother. Everyone congratulated the actor The paper house And Elite for this important milestone achieved together with his beautiful partner. But the magic seems to be over. The announcement left everyone speechless and the actor has chosen not to communicate further details.

“To avoid possible gossip, I would like to inform you that some time ago, both Celia and I decided to go in different directions”. With these words, the actor Miguel Herran announced the end of his love story with Celia Pedraza, a relationship that began just over a year ago. A love story, however, culminating with a gift as beautiful as it is now divided between two separated parents.

Miguel Herran is known for his role as Rio in the popular series The paper house and in the other great success produced by Netflix, Elite. In 2016 he won the ‘Goya Award’ for best new actor for the film In exchange for nothing. In 2023 he starred in the series The Farads and in the movie Valley of Shadows.

Always active on social mediathe actor keeps fans informed, even in dramatic situations like when he was involved in a motorcycle accident. He wrote on social media some time ago: “I had a motorcycle accident, alone […] They operated on my right shoulder and I will have to stay still for a while, without moving too much.”