Camilla Cecconi dies at 21 after being hit on the crosswalk: the revelation of her friend’s father, who was with her at the time of the accident

Today is a day of mourning for the family and friends of Camilla Cecconisince her funeral will be held in the Cathedral of Sant’Agapito. However, the father of her friend Elisa, wanted to make an important revelation about his daughter’s current conditions.

On the morning of Sunday 25 August, like every week, the young woman was going to the church of her neighborhood Palestrina, together with her best friend. They intended to be present at the mass and also because they had undertaken the path of catechists.

However, it was only suddenly that the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are still being investigated by law enforcement, a teacher retired at the age of 72, driving his Renault Sceniche has them overwhelmed while they were crossing on the crosswalk. It was Elisa who called her parents and Camilla’s parents to inform them of the accident. The girl’s father The Messenger revealed:

They were very close, like two sisters. The day of the accident we immediately took away her phone and any tool that could update her on the matter. We wanted to protect her, since she was already quite upset. Monday morning, shortly after noon, she was notified. We decided to do it, the two of us, together. Needless to say how she is now. Obviously she is upset and disoriented. She cannot understand what happened.

How Camilla Cecconi Lost Her Life and Her Friend’s Current Condition

The conditions of the 21 year old shortly after the impact, appeared immediately desperate. Consequently, the paramedics who intervened arranged for both friends to be promptly transported to the San Camillo hospital in Rome. Where Camilla’s parents prayed and hoped for a miracle.

Unfortunately, however, that same evening, a few hours after being admitted to hospital, the heartbreaking news arrived. The 21-year-old, due to the serious trauma she suffered, he didn’t make it. Despite the pain of the loss suffered, they still gave their consent to the donation of her organs. Elisa’s father, in telling the story of the special report that was between the two girls, he said: