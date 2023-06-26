In the order with which house arrest was ordered for Matteo Di Pietro, under investigation for aggravated road homicide and injuries, it is clear that the other members of TheBorderline abandoned the young youtuber driving the SUV at the time of the Casal Palocco crash, which caused the death of a 5-year-old boy.

“Some of the passengers present inside the Lamborghini had repeatedly asked to reduce the speed they perceived as excessive with respect to the 50 km/h limit”, reads the deed signed by the investigating judge Angela Gerardi. In particular that day on board the SUV were, in addition to Di Pietro, Vito “Er Motosega” Loiacono and Marco “Ciaffa” Ciaffaroni. With them also their friend Simone Dutto and Gaia Nota, who got on the luxury SUV only a few hundred meters before the fatal accident.

Investigators assured that they had asked Di Pietro to go slower and to respect the speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour. But, as established by the ordinance, the Lamborghini was traveling at 124 kilometers per hour at the time of the crash.