In the disposable age, it is known that many functional things end up in landfills. “Still good” said our grandparents who keep (just in case) pieces of string, rubber bands, partially white notebooks. Among these things mercilessly thrown away there are now also many cars, often because after an accident, sometimes even a small one, the cost of repairs exceeds the commercial value of the car.

However, the Court of Cassation has just intervened on the subject and in its order 10686/23 deems it legitimate to compensate for repairs whose cost does not “significantly” exceed the market value of the vehicle. And it does more: in a case where the injured party had requested “a sum equal to almost double the value of the vehicle” he in fact clarified that, while having to “take into account the need not to sacrifice specific needs of the injured party in order to have his vehicle restored ”, the limit for the compensation identified by the Judges is that there is no increase in the value of the vehicle.

Specifically, the Cassation established that “it must be considered that the injured party may have serious and appreciable reasons for preferring the repair to the replacement of the damaged vehicle (e.g., because it is easier for him to drive a vehicle he is used to or because there are difficulties in finding one with similar characteristics on the market or because he wants to escape the time required to search for an equivalent vehicle and the risks of a used vehicle which could prove to be unreliable) and that full satisfaction of his claims for compensation can involve a cost that is even significantly higher than that of replacement.”

In times of crisis, such as the one we are experiencing, this is good news. We know that last year 1,051,994 cars were scrapped in Italy and that for every 100 new cars registered, 79 years were scrapped, although in many cases the same cars could have been repaired and returned to circulation in complete safety. The news will make our grandparents happy but, obviously, also the coachbuilders who will thus find much more work. Indeed, the president of Federcarrozzieri, Davide Galli, is delighted, and explains that it is impossible for a car to increase in value after being repaired, unless the engine or gearbox is replaced. Hard to blame him. “Until today – says Galli – the insurance companies, which moreover use price lists with completely incorrect and downward-skewed commercial values ​​of second-hand vehicles, have pushed the policyholders to scrap their cars, arguing that the repairs are uneconomical. Now, thanks to the Cassation, it will finally be the motorist who will choose between repairing the car and scrapping it”. In the small of him, a great revolution in the car repair sector.