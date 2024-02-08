Barbara D'Urso's farewell to Carlotta Dessì: she was one of her correspondents on the Pomeriggio 5 program

Yesterday, unfortunately, the news of the shocking passing of Carlotta Dessì, broke the hearts of many people, as she was well known for being a well-known Mediaset journalist. She worked for several years as a correspondent on the Pomeriggio 5 program and then also on Fuori dal Coro.

Barbara D'Urso, with whom he has worked for some time, explained how he learned the news and above all what they have been talking about lately. Both were convinced that he would have done it.

Carlotta was born in the province of Cagliari. To study at Sapienza, he had decided to move to the city of Rome and it was here that after finishing his studies he found various jobs. He collaborated with various newspapersas Video News and Tgcom24.

Unfortunately in August of this year, she discovered that she was suffering from a bad illness and immediately showed her strength and courage. Her last television appearance was in Decemberwhen he chose to ride in a wheelchair, to his friend Mario Giordanoin the program Out of the core.

Barbara D'Urso's farewell to Carlotta Dessì

On this occasion, the 35-year-old journalist spoke about how her friends and family were coping helping. She didn't feel alone at all in fighting this terrible disease. Barbara D'Urso, when she heard the news, wanted to write a very sweet treat for her I remember. In the message he wrote:

Little Carlottina… For years you were my correspondent on Pomeriggio 5… In the last few months we have spoken and written many times… And we both thought that you would make it… I am very sad and I love you so much.

Unfortunately the bad disease, which Carlotta had discovered she had August last year, got the better of her. She didn't make it and a few months later, she lost her life, leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of her loved ones and all those who loved her. known.