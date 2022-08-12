‘Do you see that?’ asks Koos Postema. He points to the pond in the front yard of the senior citizen complex in Soest, where he has been living for a year. “The fountain is out now. Do you know why? Otherwise, some residents will suffer from it during their afternoon nap.” He grins, winks. Yes, that’s how it goes in a senior apartment. Here life moves at a different pace than outside. And people die on a regular basis. Then he stands in line with everyone else in the hall, to solemnly escort a fellow resident. Recently, on one such occasion, someone suddenly started playing the violin. And good! Nota bene a waitress from the restaurant. I complimented her afterwards. Yes, she said, forty years of the Metropole orchestra”. He used to come here often by car. And sometimes his wife Ineke would say: ‘Those look like nice apartments to me. Shall we go and have a look there?”. And invariably he would answer: “No”. And now he lives there anyway. Alone. Because Ineke passed away two years ago.

His life has changed completely since then. “It has become a lot less fun.” But yes, that happens to you when you turn ninety. Almost all the people of his generation he ever worked with are already dead. Postema has become just about the last eyewitness of his time. “I spent an afternoon with Aad (van den Heuvel), shortly before his death. We sailed a bit on the Vecht. Lovely afternoon. We should do it more often, we said to each other. But yes, right after that he had to go to the hospital. And then: boom. Dead. That’s the way it is at our age.”

Television, for which he worked for over forty years, still follows Postema closely. And although he hasn’t made any programs for years, he still mainly looks like a maker. ‘I automatically think: What is he doing well, and he is not. Recently I was watching the Canal Pride. Then I immediately notice that those two presenters (Rik van de Westelaken and Splinter Chabot) are mainly occupied with each other and much less with those boats. As a director I would have said something about that.’

In the 1970s, you presented Een Groot Uur U, with controversial subjects such as abortion, sterilization, pedophilia or homosexuality. Then you would have thought a Canal Pride unthinkable.

“Yes, that’s nice, isn’t it? Fortunately, society has come a lot further in that respect.”

Why did you specifically focus on those kinds of topics?

“At VARA we had the feeling that we had to emancipate people. That is what we were even founded for: the elevation of the workers.”

Television was meant to educate people?

“We certainly thought that at the time. If people didn’t learn it in school or from their parents, we will teach them. That played through in all those programs. For example, we dealt with the subject of divorce. Divorce is now very normal. You really don’t need that on TV anymore. But at that time it was different. If you wanted a divorce, you had to lie to the judge, say you had someone else. Otherwise you wouldn’t get permission. We made programs about that, to make it clear to people that such a thing was nonsensical. As program makers, that was our job. We wanted to show what the war in Vietnam was doing and how bad the hunger in Biafra was. In the hope that maybe something would change.”

Television would improve the world?

“We certainly had that feeling. If you show that people live in poverty, then that will probably be tackled. That turned out not to be the case. Television turned out not to have that power at all. It’s a wonderful medium, but it won’t get rid of the world’s hunger. We’ve been pretty upset about that.”

You can roughly divide your career into three blocks: the sixties with Achter het Nieuws, the seventies with Grote Uren U and the eighties with Klasgenoots. What was the best period?

“There were great highlights in all periods. That Classmates were in fact small documentaries, time images in which you got to know entire milieus. Gerard Reve with his classmates from Betondorp. Extremely robust men who spoke flat Amsterdam, and almost all of them had worked for the Amsterdam Dry Dock Company. With one of the greatest writers of after 1945 in between. To top it all off, their old master also entered; such an Amsterdam schoolmaster from the last century. That man said: ‘That you dare to write about love like that, Gerard. And you used to be able to make those beautiful essays’. Gerard looked at him and said meekly: ‘Yes, master’.” Postema still has to laugh about it. “That was wonderful. Or take Seth Gaaikema’s grammar school class, who had produced no fewer than six professors. There was a lady who had only made it to a master’s degree in French. She hardly dared to open her mouth in that company.”

But he could perhaps best show his craftsmanship in A Great Hour U. “The educational side was very important to me. That people liked it. There was a huge response. After we made a broadcast about sterilization of women, people wrote: what about those men? We heard from our correspondent in England that small cuts were already being made in the scrotum there on the assembly line. So that became our next broadcast: sterilization in men. Afterwards we heard that hundreds of men had reported to Dutch hospitals for such an operation. It turned out that such a broadcast had a huge effect.”

Yet you were more a presenter than a journalist.

“That is definitely true.”

Why were you good at your craft?

“I can talk to anyone. I don’t cheat people, take them seriously. That’s why they trust me from the first minute. And I can get into the living room well. I can lead people into the era of such a class. Even when it came to news topics. Don’t start with numbers; ‘In the Netherlands ten thousand people suffer from…, of which eight thousand…’ No, start with an anecdote. ‘Henk has been ill for twenty years. During his work in the factory he came into contact with…’ And asking simple questions, especially with regard to medical topics. ‘What are you doing then? How can you cure that?’”

Was better television made in the past?

“Well, no. I often see beautiful things now. Although I see fewer and fewer people for whom I turn on the TV. Like in the past with Van Dis or Witteman. Do you still see reporters in the tradition of Aad van den Heuvel? news hour I think very well. I am a fan of Mariëlle Tweebeeke. But most talk shows don’t need me. That seven o’clock program was really destroyed by the people who were put there. Incomprehensible. If you first had Matthijs – who took ten years to become so good – you should not let these people present there. That is such a poignant contrast.”

Initially, Renze Klamer was there.

“You shouldn’t either. Nasty, self-righteous boy. Doesn’t appeal to me at all.”

Are there too many talk shows?

“In any case, there are too many presenters. Five duos at On 1 really doesn’t work. I especially like those women. Those men are different. I think Tijs van den Brink is a good boy, very modest, too modest for television. But he is good at interviewing. Sven Kockelmann could get better. It’s not there yet, but it could come. But I have absolutely nothing to do with someone like Jort Kelder. He asks a question and then looks into his own camera. That is such an unimaginable vanity… You know who I like? That Beau van Erven Dorens. Only man, a charmer who really knows how to connect with people. I see him talk and feel that his involvement is real.”

Do your own hands sometimes itch?

“Oh, no. You shouldn’t want that at 90. Although I don’t understand that no one has such a formula of A Great Hour U picks up again. The basis of ‘can you explain to me how that works’ remains very strong.”

His wife followed his work closely all these years. Critical, but involved. “Ineke never said: I would do it like this”. They met each other at the teacher training college in Rotterdam. She was sixteen, he eighteen. “And I liked her right away.” They were together for seventy years. Wonderful years, he says. Until she got a new hip. Shortly after the operation, complications arose and she developed a serious infection. “It’s still unbelievable,” he says, shaking his head. “She was so strong all her life. Always busy in the garden. Painting, playing tennis. And suddenly she was gone.” They never talked about death together. Why would they? “We planned to stay for a long time.”

When you’re together for that long, you grow up together. Will you manage to be that one alone again?

“That is difficult, very difficult. The loss is colossal. I am a chatterbox by nature. Ineke was very quiet and modest. She often sat in her room painting. Then I didn’t hear or see her for hours, but I knew she was there. Now I know I won’t find her there either. That was so difficult in the beginning. I kept thinking: where is she?. Even though I knew she wasn’t there. I often dream about her. Not that we then have whole conversations. But then she’s just there. I see her in the house, see her sitting on the couch. Then I wake up and she’s gone. Those are sad moments.”

Therefore, it was a good idea of ​​his daughters that he should not continue to live in the old house after her death. “Because she wasn’t there so much all day. It is one continuous sorrow. And yet we also laugh a bit, you know. Then my daughters say: Yes, now you dare, now that Ineke is not there…” He hardly thinks about his own death. Well, he’s not crazy. He knows it can just happen. He is getting more and more ailments. Recently he had an infection on his big toe that would not go away. In the end, it turned out that there was nothing for it but that the toe had to be amputated. “You can see it for a fee.” But other than that he feels good. “I still like everything.”

He certainly doesn’t think about how he will go down in history. “Nothing sticks with those programs. Television is too volatile a subject for that. I don’t think that’s important at all. Soon they won’t have to say: ‘What a good program maker that Postema was’. I much prefer that they say: ‘what a nice guy that Koos was’.”