A terrible tragedy occurred yesterday, Friday 5th July, in Rimini, Celle area. A 40 year old woman threw herself from the roof of a five-story building together with her 6-year-old son. The impact, violent and fatal, left no escape for either of them.

Mother and son killed instantly after falling from roof

The dynamics of the extreme gesture

Around 8.30 yesterday morning in Rimini in Plants StreetCelle area, the 40 year old Graziana Todarodid the irreparable, deciding to throw herself from the roof of her building together with her 6-year-old child.

The flight of over 30 meters has instantly ended the life of both the mother and her son. According to the first reconstructions of the story, a neighbor noticed the situation following a scream launched by the woman around 8 that morning.

Another neighbor shocked by the immense tragedy reportedly declared the following to the competent authorities who promptly arrived at the scene of the accident:

“I thought they were sleeping on the floor, then I touched them and they didn’t move.”

The 118 rescuers spent more than twenty minutes trying to revive both of them, but unfortunately, without any success. The mother and the child they died instantly.

Graziana Todaro’s Depression

It would be of depressive nature the motive behind the extreme gesture committed by Graziana Todaro. The woman, 40 years old and of Sicilian origins, seems to have been suffering from depression for some time and was being treated by a specialist.

That morning Graziana was supposed to go to work as usual at a boutique in the city center and, as usual, leave her son at home with his grandparents. Instead, when she reached the building on Via delle Piante, she climbed up to the fifth floor and from the roof of the building she threw herself into the void with her son tightly in her arms.

In the bag that the woman was carrying with her, the officers found some goodbye notes which would confirm the suicidal-homicidal intent of the 40 year old and the antidepressant drugs.

Graziana’s partner, who was also the child’s father and was at work at the time of the tragedy, was overwhelmed by grief.

The condolences expressed by the mayor on behalf of the entire community

In a telegram sent to the victims’ family, the mayor of the Romagna capital Jamil Sadegholaad he made himself the spokesperson of his pain and that of the entire community he governed for the immense misfortune:

“I cannot even begin to imagine the weight of your pain in this tragic circumstance. Allow me only to share my closeness and participation and I do so also on behalf of the entire community of Rimini”.

And he concluded:

“I would like my embrace to bring you consolation and comfort but the only truth that must sustain you is that everything that has been will remain forever in your hearts. With sincere pain and affection.”

The article “We thought they were sleeping, then…” Mother thrown from roof with 6-year-old son: the dramatic story of the neighbors comes from Bigodino.

#thought #sleeping #then.. #Mother #thrown #roof #6yearold #son #dramatic #story #neighbors