Rescue teams call for help as they extract a body from the rubble of the city of Adana / AFP

“I have no strength”. Those were the words of survivors heard everywhere under the rubble as rescue teams tried to break through to reach the victims, said journalism student Muhammet Fatih Yavus, who was in Gaziantep when the earthquake struck. The catastrophe has spared lives, although the only way to follow its trail was to scrutinize the silence. “Screams were heard everywhere,” recounted a dust-covered 30-year-old man. “I started to extract rocks with my hands. We took the wounded out with friends, but the screaming wouldn’t stop. That’s when the rescue teams arrived.”

From end to end of the country, citizens could feel the tremor that killed thousands of people. The sound of buildings collapsing in the rain and snow woke up almost the entire country. Sako explained that he and his family were sleeping when “suddenly the whole house started shaking. We live on the third floor and I had the feeling that he was cracking. I got up quickly from bed and we all ran to the car ».

The panic and astonishment surpassed any past experience in the Kahramanmaraş province. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. We swayed for almost a minute,” said Nilüfer Aslan. Grouped in the same room, “we only thought about dying together. It was the only thing that crossed my mind, “he recounted.

The fear was growing as the aftershocks followed one another. “Everyone is in the streets, people are confused and don’t know what to do. The bewilderment is absolute,” said Özgül Konakçı, a 25-year-old resident of Malatya, who had just witnessed the windows of a building across the street being smashed out. It was at dawn when his life changed forever; his wife and his brother hurling themselves down the stairs as the lamp jerked. “As soon as we caught my 3-year-old nephew, we ran away,” he recounts.

Those who live in the region are aware of the high risk of earthquakes, but all agree that what happened this Monday is “unseen”. Melisa Salman, a neighbor of Kahramanmaras, is used to “the shakes”, but this Monday she was shaken. “We thought the apocalypse had arrived,” she said.

Homes, a death trap



Some returned to their houses to gather some clothes to keep out the cold, but the continuous tremors soon turned the houses that still held into death traps. “We don’t know where to go, we don’t have a home. We have lost everything,” lamented a 50-year-old woman.

If the cold wave would have paralyzed the country, the earthquake has finished collapsing it. Those who were far from the epicenter were surprised in the morning. «The night before everyone went to sleep with the snowfall and the news of the temporary closure of schools to avoid tragedies. But when we woke up we found out about the earthquake,” said Ayaz. “Hours later, the aftershocks were still being felt and we were all very scared that the destruction would reach our homes. We feel in danger all the time,” he added.

Dozens of athletes have died in the accident. Many of them were staying in hotels waiting for the next competitions to be held in the country. Faced with the wave of deaths, the former Turkish Fenerbahce goalkeeper, Volkan Demirel, and now Hatayspor coach, sent a message through his social networks. “Send whatever resources you have. Please, for God’s sake, people are dying here,” Demirel said in a livestream with tears in his eyes.