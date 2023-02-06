Residents of some of the cities affected by Monday’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria described the shock and fear of experiencing two such large tremors in quick succession.

The epicenter of the first, of magnitude 7.8, was located near the city of Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey. The second, of magnitude 7.5, occurred about 128 km to the north, in the province of Kahramanmaras.

Both have left a balance for the moment of more than 2,000 deaths and thousands of wounded.

It was 04:17 local time when Erdem, who was sleeping at his home in Gaziantep, in southern Turkey, was rocked by one of the biggest earthquakes in the country’s history.

“I’ve never felt anything like this in the 40 years I’ve lived,” he says. “We were shaken at least three times with great force, like a baby in a cradle.”

People got into their cars to escape the damaged buildings. “I imagine not a single person in Gaziantep is in his house now,” says Erdem.

More than 200 km to the west, in Adana, Nilüfer Aslan was convinced that he and his family would die when the earthquake struck their fifth-floor apartment.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. We swayed for almost a minute,” he recounts.

“[Le dije a mi familia] ‘There’s an earthquake, at least let’s die together in the same place’… It was the only thing that crossed my mind.”

When the quake stopped, Aslan ran outside – “I couldn’t take anything with me, I’m standing outside in my slippers” – and found that four buildings surrounding his had collapsed.

under the rubble

In Diyarbakir, about 290 km east of where the earthquakes struck, people took to the streets to help the rescuers.

“Screams were everywhere,” a 30-year-old man told Reuters. “I started pulling out rocks with my bare hands. We pulled out the wounded with friends, but the screaming wouldn’t stop. Then the teams arrived. [de rescate]”.

Tulin Akkaya, also from Diyarbakir, says she was still trying to recover from the first quake when the second struck.

“I’m so scared. I felt it so strongly because I live on the top floor,” she told the AFP news agency.

“We ran out in a panic. I can’t go back to my apartment now, I don’t know what will happen next.”

Melisa Salman, who lives in Kahramanmaras, said living in an earthquake zone meant she was used to “being shaken”, but noted Monday’s events were “the first time we’ve experienced anything like this”.

“We thought it was the apocalypse,” he said.

Halis Aktemur, another Diyarbakir resident, was among the first to arrive on the scene after the city’s first major building collapsed, joining others in helping to pull survivors out of the rubble.

“We managed to save three people, but two were dead,” he explained. “After the second earthquake, I can’t go anywhere. I’m thinking they’ll need my help again.”

In another part of the city, Muhittin Orakci recounts that seven members of his family were buried under the rubble.

“My sister and her three children are there,” he told the AFP agency. “And also her husband, her mother-in-law, and her mother-in-law.”

wait in the cold

In Malatya, Turkey, 25-year-old Ozgul Konakci walked out of a building with his family to see that five other buildings around him had collapsed, trapping his neighbors under the rubble.

“They are still trying to rescue them, but it is very cold and snowing. We don’t know what to do, we are just waiting,” he says.

“Some wanted to go back home because it was too cold, but then we felt strong aftershocks and they came out again. At least they were able to get some clothes for our children too.”

She adds: “We were just worried about having some clothes to keep our kids warm.”

Waves of wounded in Syria

In Syriaa large number of buildings collapsed in Aleppoabout two hours by car from the epicenter of the quake.

Ziad Hage Taha, director of Health, said the injured were “arriving in waves” after the disaster.

The death toll is estimated at 470.

Local residents described the fear and confusion caused by the quake.

“Pictures were falling off the walls inside the house,” a resident of the Syrian capital, Damascus, told Reuters.

“I woke up terrified. Now we are all dressed and standing at the door.”

A video in the city of Azaz shows how rescuers manage to save a baby from the rubble of a destroyed building.

